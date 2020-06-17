All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:46 PM

748 Vaughn Circle

748 Vaughn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

748 Vaughn Circle, Birmingham, AL 35235
Spring Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Best looking home on the block! This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is the one you have been waiting for. Enjoy the fenced in back yard this summer while entertaining your friends and family. Check out this home now, it won't last long!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Vaughn Circle have any available units?
748 Vaughn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 748 Vaughn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
748 Vaughn Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Vaughn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 Vaughn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 748 Vaughn Circle offer parking?
No, 748 Vaughn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 748 Vaughn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 Vaughn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Vaughn Circle have a pool?
No, 748 Vaughn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 748 Vaughn Circle have accessible units?
No, 748 Vaughn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Vaughn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 Vaughn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 748 Vaughn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 Vaughn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
