633 RUMBLE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful townhouse located in an unmatched Crestline Park location at The Gladstone New Construction townhouse in Crestline Park! This 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom townhouse provides modern amenities with a timeless design in an unmatched Crestline Park location at the Gladstone, a 60-home townhouse community. This large interior unit includes GE appliances, stone countertops, beautiful lighting, and shiplap. This unit has brand new energy efficient washer and dryer located within the laundry space. This unit also has window treatment in some rooms. This particular home features an open lay out with an incredible private fenced patio. The kitchen and living area are perfect for modern day entertaining. The upstairs provides two separate winged large bedrooms with the Master featuring a double vanity, & a large walk-in closet. Designed by world renown architect , Nequette Architecture & Design. This rental is a must see!! Separate storage unit outside on side of patio.