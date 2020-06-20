All apartments in Birmingham
633 RUMBLE AVE
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:59 AM

633 RUMBLE AVE

633 Rumble Ave · (662) 719-8158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633 Rumble Ave, Birmingham, AL 35213
Crestwood South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful townhouse located in an unmatched Crestline Park location at The Gladstone New Construction townhouse in Crestline Park! This 2 bedroom/2 1/2 bathroom townhouse provides modern amenities with a timeless design in an unmatched Crestline Park location at the Gladstone, a 60-home townhouse community. This large interior unit includes GE appliances, stone countertops, beautiful lighting, and shiplap. This unit has brand new energy efficient washer and dryer located within the laundry space. This unit also has window treatment in some rooms. This particular home features an open lay out with an incredible private fenced patio. The kitchen and living area are perfect for modern day entertaining. The upstairs provides two separate winged large bedrooms with the Master featuring a double vanity, & a large walk-in closet. Designed by world renown architect , Nequette Architecture & Design. This rental is a must see!! Separate storage unit outside on side of patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 RUMBLE AVE have any available units?
633 RUMBLE AVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 RUMBLE AVE have?
Some of 633 RUMBLE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 RUMBLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
633 RUMBLE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 RUMBLE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 633 RUMBLE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 633 RUMBLE AVE offer parking?
No, 633 RUMBLE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 633 RUMBLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 RUMBLE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 RUMBLE AVE have a pool?
No, 633 RUMBLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 633 RUMBLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 633 RUMBLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 633 RUMBLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 RUMBLE AVE has units with dishwashers.
