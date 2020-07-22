/
apple valley
178 Apartments for rent in Apple Valley, Birmingham, AL
7 Units Available
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
1 Unit Available
3051 Apple Valley Ln
3051 Apple Valley Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
Welcome Home to 3051 Apple Valley Lane! This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The home has beautiful hardwoods, a beautiful living area with lots of natural lighting, and a huge kitchen.
4 Units Available
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
1 Unit Available
4644 Silverlake Road
4644 Silver Lake Rd, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Three bedroom one bath home ready to be moved into - This three bedroom one bath home is ready to be occupied. As you pull under the two car carport you will notice that to your left there is an enclosed workshop for your tools and lawnmower.
1 Unit Available
2525 7th Street NE
2525 7th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1358 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Move-in Ready - New on the Market and Newly Renovated! Will not last long at this price. Better get to it quickly!! Great curb appeal on this wonderful home on a quiet neighborhood street.
1 Unit Available
612 26th Ave NW
612 26th Avenue Northwest, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1055 sqft
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator This home features laminate flooring throughout the living areas, the bedrooms and the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
336 42nd Avenue Northeast
336 42nd Avenue Northeast, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
2006 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
1 Unit Available
4524 Oak Dr
4524 Oak Drive, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
This house is GORGEOUS! Located on a Great street in Pinson, it has a LOT to offer! Nice large fenced in lot with a huge covered patio in back! Inside features 4 beds, 2 baths and a huge open floor plan! Also there is a 1 car garage and extra
1 Unit Available
605 Country View Dr
605 Countryview Drive Northeast, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1398 sqft
Looking for a wonderful place to stay?? Search no more cause this wonderful property located in Birmingham with 3 beds, 2 bath is perfect for you!! This home is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring!! and the most exciting
1 Unit Available
3609 Pinson Heights Cir
3609 Pinson Heights Circle, Pinson, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2026 sqft
This house will go FAST!!! It features 4 bedrooms / 2 full bathrooms, and 1 car attached garage and unfinished basement area for extra storage! There is a Gorgeous deck off the back and a HUGE fenced in back yard with a beautiful view! This home has
1 Unit Available
2716 6th Street Northeast
2716 6th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1554 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 Unit Available
2332 5th St NW
2332 5th Street Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1389 sqft
Come see this beautiful, renovated home! This home features large bedrooms and living room areas.
1 Unit Available
301 27th Ct NW
301 27th Court Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1233 sqft
Check out this gorgeous all-electric 3 bed 1 bath home. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a spacious dining area. 3 Nice bedrooms with closet space.
1 Unit Available
6025 Princess Boulevard
6025 Princess Boulevard, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1445 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has all the new features anyone would love to have.
1 Unit Available
2701 7th Place NE
2701 7th Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Spacious Home in Centerpoint, AL!! Available to View NOW!! **3D Tour Available!!** DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - **Want to view this home from the comfort of your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below directly into your browser to start touring
$
30 Units Available
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
$
17 Units Available
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$915
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
3 Units Available
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
1 Unit Available
428 Dalton Drive
428 Dalton Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1092 sqft
Solace in the City - Property Id: 323961 This quiet and secluded home sits on a 10,800 sq. ft. lot , nestled within a throw back community just minutes from several businesses. Solace in the city offers relaxation after a long day in the city.
1 Unit Available
6454 Telia Dr
6454 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Updated 3 bed 2 bath in Pinson! - Property Id: 299752 Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pinson is available today! This home has new hardwood flooring, fresh paint inside and out, and new back deck.
1 Unit Available
301 20th Ave NW
301 20th Avenue Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
- (RLNE5963984)
1 Unit Available
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
5547 Saint James St
5547 Saint James St, Grayson Valley, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1052 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Bath House / No Pets Allowed / Section 8 Accepted - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895504)
1 Unit Available
2237 5th St NE
2237 5th Street Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1022 sqft
2237 5th Street NE - Welcome Home to 2237 5th St NE! This great house is in a great neighborhood and has lots to offer. Hardwood floors and new paint along with a giant back yard. You will have to see it to believe it.
