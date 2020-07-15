520 Camellia Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome home to 520 Camellia Road!

This cozy 3BR/1BA home in the Roebuck Gardens Subdivision has a Livingroom /dining room combo, hardwoods throughout, washer/dryer connection, electric stove, refrigerator, gas water heater, carport, plenty of backyard with an open deck and fenced in yard. The home is conveniently located to schools, shopping and the city park. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/. This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States

Phone: +1 205-682-9106