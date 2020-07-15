All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 520 Camellia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
520 Camellia Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

520 Camellia Rd

520 Camellia Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 Camellia Road, Birmingham, AL 35215
Killbough Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$810

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home to 520 Camellia Road!
This cozy 3BR/1BA home in the Roebuck Gardens Subdivision has a Livingroom /dining room combo, hardwoods throughout, washer/dryer connection, electric stove, refrigerator, gas water heater, carport, plenty of backyard with an open deck and fenced in yard. The home is conveniently located to schools, shopping and the city park. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/. This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Camellia Rd have any available units?
520 Camellia Rd has a unit available for $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Camellia Rd have?
Some of 520 Camellia Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Camellia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
520 Camellia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Camellia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 520 Camellia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 520 Camellia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 520 Camellia Rd offers parking.
Does 520 Camellia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Camellia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Camellia Rd have a pool?
No, 520 Camellia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 520 Camellia Rd have accessible units?
No, 520 Camellia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Camellia Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Camellia Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 520 Camellia Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd
Birmingham, AL 35210
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc
Birmingham, AL 35243
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy
Birmingham, AL 35244
Bradford Gardens
3815 6th Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35222
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd
Birmingham, AL 35235

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity