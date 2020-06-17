All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:15 PM

4012 38th Avenue North

4012 38th Avenue North · (205) 623-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4012 38th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35217
Inglenook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Fireplace
1 Carport

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 38th Avenue North have any available units?
4012 38th Avenue North has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 38th Avenue North have?
Some of 4012 38th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 38th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4012 38th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 38th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4012 38th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 4012 38th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4012 38th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 4012 38th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 38th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 38th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4012 38th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4012 38th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4012 38th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 38th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 38th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
