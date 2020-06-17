4012 38th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.



This house also includes:

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Fireplace

1 Carport



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.