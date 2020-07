Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Bristol Southside Condo - This bright open design features large kitchen and laundry room. All appliances are included as well as the washer and dryer. Master bath includes double vanity and a large walk-in closet. Located in the heart of UAB and the Medical District. This condominium has a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, parking garage and garden courtyard. Just across the street is Starbucks and one block away the new Publix grocery will be opening soon. Don't miss this unique condo with a small balcony for extra outdoor space.



No Pets Allowed



