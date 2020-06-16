All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2990 Rhodes Circle - 106

2990 Rhodes Circle South · (205) 260-4490
Location

2990 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available May 9, 2020
Schedule a property tour at https://calendly.com/monarchpm/210

Rhodes 66 is located in the historical district of Highland Park. Close to Rojo, city parks and shopping. These renovated condos include hardwood look tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, dual washer/dryer, 2-inch wood blinds, and ceiling fans. Community amenities include off-street parking, private pool and barbecue area.

Utilities -- the units are all electric. The charge for water/sewer/garbage is included in rent.

Pets allowed, $300 non refundable pet fee
40 pound weight limit
$50 Application fee with 1 year lease
Apply online at https://insightcapital.managebuilding.com/
Pets welcome with additional fee. Includes pest control service.

Presented by: Monarch Property Management Kris Mapes, REALTOR/Broker 205-260-4490

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 have any available units?
2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 have?
Some of 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 is pet friendly.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 offer parking?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 does offer parking.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 have a pool?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 has a pool.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 have accessible units?
No, 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2990 Rhodes Circle - 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
