2990 Rhodes Circle - 106

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Available May 9, 2020

Rhodes 66 is located in the historical district of Highland Park. Close to Rojo, city parks and shopping. These renovated condos include hardwood look tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, dual washer/dryer, 2-inch wood blinds, and ceiling fans. Community amenities include off-street parking, private pool and barbecue area.



Utilities -- the units are all electric. The charge for water/sewer/garbage is included in rent.



Pets allowed, $300 non refundable pet fee

40 pound weight limit

$50 Application fee with 1 year lease

Pets welcome with additional fee. Includes pest control service.



Presented by: Monarch Property Management Kris Mapes, REALTOR/Broker 205-260-4490