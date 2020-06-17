All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1988 Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1988 Pine Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1988 Pine Street

1988 Pine Street · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1988 Pine Street, Birmingham, AL 35217
Brummitt Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Welcome home!!! This home features a great kitchen, fresh paint, and a nice outdoor space! This home has great bedrooms sizes and great closet space. This home has update appliances in the kitchen and lots of counter space!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 Pine Street have any available units?
1988 Pine Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 1988 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1988 Pine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1988 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1988 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 1988 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1988 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1988 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1988 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1988 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1988 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1988 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1988 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1988 Pine Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr
Birmingham, AL 35209
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve
Birmingham, AL 35242
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue
Birmingham, AL 35222
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr
Birmingham, AL 35213

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity