Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1407 57th Pl W

1407 57th Place · (205) 545-8474
Location

1407 57th Place, Birmingham, AL 35228
Green Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 57th Pl W · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Beds & 1 Bath House / Pet-Friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. The unit has a living and dining room. Washer and Dryer hook-up.

This house also includes:
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Driveway
Fenced Yard
*Pet must be under 75 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5659416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 57th Pl W have any available units?
1407 57th Pl W has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 57th Pl W have?
Some of 1407 57th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 57th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
1407 57th Pl W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 57th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 57th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 1407 57th Pl W offer parking?
No, 1407 57th Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 1407 57th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 57th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 57th Pl W have a pool?
No, 1407 57th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 1407 57th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 1407 57th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 57th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 57th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
