Birmingham, AL
1309 Sumar Rd
1309 Sumar Rd

1309 Sumar Road · (205) 358-3555
Birmingham
Crestwood South
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1309 Sumar Road, Birmingham, AL 35213
Crestwood South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 Sumar Rd · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Amenities

1309 Sumar Rd Available 07/17/20 **NEW LISTING!!** 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beauty in the Avondale Community of Birmingham! - Excellent rental home in the growing community of Crestwood. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Featuring:

-3 Bedrooms
-2 Baths
-Living Room AND Family Room
-Like-new appliances in Kitchen
-Beautifully Landscaped Front and backyard
-Fenced Backyard
-Ceiling Fans
-Central Air and Heat
-2 Car Garage with Storage
-HUGE Back Deck
-Sits in a wonderful community in Crestwood
-Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment
-Short drive to downtown Birmingham

This home is first come, first serve - so make the phone call today and schedule your tour before this one gets away!

Phone: (205) 358-3555
OR
Apply online at morganrs.com/vacancies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3457043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Sumar Rd have any available units?
1309 Sumar Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Sumar Rd have?
Some of 1309 Sumar Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Sumar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Sumar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Sumar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Sumar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 1309 Sumar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Sumar Rd offers parking.
Does 1309 Sumar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Sumar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Sumar Rd have a pool?
No, 1309 Sumar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Sumar Rd have accessible units?
No, 1309 Sumar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Sumar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Sumar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
