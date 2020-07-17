Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1309 Sumar Rd Available 07/17/20 **NEW LISTING!!** 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beauty in the Avondale Community of Birmingham! - Excellent rental home in the growing community of Crestwood. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Featuring:



-3 Bedrooms

-2 Baths

-Living Room AND Family Room

-Like-new appliances in Kitchen

-Beautifully Landscaped Front and backyard

-Fenced Backyard

-Ceiling Fans

-Central Air and Heat

-2 Car Garage with Storage

-HUGE Back Deck

-Sits in a wonderful community in Crestwood

-Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment

-Short drive to downtown Birmingham



This home is first come, first serve - so make the phone call today and schedule your tour before this one gets away!



Phone: (205) 358-3555

OR

Apply online at morganrs.com/vacancies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3457043)