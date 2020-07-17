Amenities
1309 Sumar Rd Available 07/17/20 **NEW LISTING!!** 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beauty in the Avondale Community of Birmingham! - Excellent rental home in the growing community of Crestwood. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Featuring:
-3 Bedrooms
-2 Baths
-Living Room AND Family Room
-Like-new appliances in Kitchen
-Beautifully Landscaped Front and backyard
-Fenced Backyard
-Ceiling Fans
-Central Air and Heat
-2 Car Garage with Storage
-HUGE Back Deck
-Sits in a wonderful community in Crestwood
-Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment
-Short drive to downtown Birmingham
This home is first come, first serve - so make the phone call today and schedule your tour before this one gets away!
Phone: (205) 358-3555
OR
Apply online at morganrs.com/vacancies
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3457043)