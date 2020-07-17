All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:42 PM

109 82nd Street South

109 82nd Street South · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 82nd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35206
South Eastlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$865

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free.
Relax with a cup of coffee on your rocking chair front porch of this 2BR 1BA home. Wonderful features include a sunny kitchen with appliances, a spacious living room and a beautiful formal dining room, both with gleaming hardwood floors! The large bedrooms have ample closet space! A multi-use bonus is at the back of the home. Act quickly to make this your new home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 82nd Street South have any available units?
109 82nd Street South has a unit available for $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
Is 109 82nd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
109 82nd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 82nd Street South pet-friendly?
No, 109 82nd Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Birmingham.
Does 109 82nd Street South offer parking?
No, 109 82nd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 109 82nd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 82nd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 82nd Street South have a pool?
No, 109 82nd Street South does not have a pool.
Does 109 82nd Street South have accessible units?
No, 109 82nd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 109 82nd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 82nd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 82nd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 82nd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
