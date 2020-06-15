All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

925 Tacoma Drive

925 Tacoma Drive · (334) 887-8777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 Tacoma Drive, Auburn, AL 36830
Shelton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 925 Tacoma Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
925 Tacoma Drive Available 08/14/20 House- 925 Tacoma Drive Auburn, AL 36830 - This is a three bedroom two bathroom duplex that is located at 925 Tacoma Drive in Auburn, Alabama. The home is one level and features two large living rooms, a dining room, and a very spacious kitchen with enough room for a breakfast table. There is also a laundry room and pantry area with washer dryer hook ups. The master bedroom has a full bathroom and walk in closet. There are two more bedrooms along with a full bathroom off the hall. One of the nicest features of this home is the large flat lot with huge front and backyards. There is also a carport with utility shed and a back patio. The backyard is also partially fenced. This home is ideal for a family who still wants to be a short drive to downtown shopping and eateries.

(RLNE4608642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Tacoma Drive have any available units?
925 Tacoma Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 925 Tacoma Drive have?
Some of 925 Tacoma Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Tacoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
925 Tacoma Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Tacoma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 925 Tacoma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 925 Tacoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 925 Tacoma Drive does offer parking.
Does 925 Tacoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Tacoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Tacoma Drive have a pool?
No, 925 Tacoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 925 Tacoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 925 Tacoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Tacoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Tacoma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Tacoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Tacoma Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
