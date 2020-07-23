/
/
lee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:30 AM
145 Apartments for rent in Lee County, AL📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
4 Units Available
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Westshore Landing Apartments offers 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Auburn, AL with a host of desirable features including large fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections and extra closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
16 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 21 at 05:21 PM
2 Units Available
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with bright, open living spaces. On-site amenities include two pools, a tennis court, and a fitness center. Each home offers a private patio or balcony, king-sized bedrooms, and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated October 11 at 08:25 PM
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
1337 Hampton Drive
1337 Hampton Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1337 Hampton Drive Available 08/10/20 Duplex in Auburn, Available 8/10 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Auburn, Please call 334-826-7777 to schedule a showing or for more info email info@hayleymanagement.com (RLNE5933067)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
355 Armstrong Street
355 Armstrong Street, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
355 Armstrong Street - Great location. Only 2 blocks from AU campus and downtown.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
447 W Longleaf Dr #1516
447 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
447 W Longleaf Dr #1516 Available 08/01/20 Upstairs 2BR unit at Gated Longleaf Villas - Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs unit. This unit is spacious and has an open concept kitchen, dining, and great room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Solamere
253 Solamere Lane
253 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3088 sqft
253 Solamere Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Solamere with basement - This charming 3 level home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Great Room is open to dining room and well appointed kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
635 Wrights Mill Rd.
635 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
635 Wrights Mill Rd. Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Great Location on Wrights Mill Road - Fantastic Location in the Heart of Auburn. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Wright's Mill Road.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
324 N. Ross, Unit B4
324 N Ross St, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1034 sqft
324 N.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shelton Park
1122 Chinook St
1122 Chinook Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1122 Chinook St Available 08/01/20 Shelton Park Townhomes - Completely updated townhome! 1st level includes a spacious open floor plan with wood floors in living room, brand new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinetry and stainless steel
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1027 E Samford Ave
1027 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2417 sqft
Spacious One Level 4BR Home on E. Samford - Very nice and spacious one level ranch style home conveniently located on Samford Ave. Close to Jr. High and the High School and I 85. Home has handicapped accessible bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 25th St.
209 North 25th Street, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1542 sqft
3/2 home conveniently located in Pepperell Village right in the middle of everything! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
355 Payne St.
355 Payne Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
355 Payne St. Available 08/10/20 Precious Cottage Home on Payne St - Super cute cottage home on desired Payne St. Short distance to downtown and campus. The home has 3BR/2BA with large bonus room on the back of the home.
1 of 72
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Shadow Wood Estates
1269 Shadow Pl
1269 Shadow Pl, Auburn, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3616 sqft
1269 Shadow Pl Available 08/01/20 Just Listed! Executive home off Farmville Rd - Stunning executive home now available for lease off Farmville Rd in Auburn, AL. Convenient to hwy 280.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
433 Harper Avenue
433 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
433 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield I Condos - DEERFIELD I CONDOS: Spacious unfurnished townhouse style condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
255 E. Glenn
255 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
255 E. Glenn Available 08/13/20 Shady Glenn 2 Bedroom Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom townhouse in Shady Glenn Condominiums. Located just outside downtown and very convenient to campus. Units come with washer and dryer. 12 Month Lease only.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Lismore Drive
705 Lismore Court, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1239 sqft
705 Lismore Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute house with split bedroom plan! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harmon Estates
2006 Rosie St
2006 Rosie Street, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1255 sqft
2006 Rosie St Available 08/01/20 3 Bed / 2 Bath Duplex Now Available in Auburn! - Very clean and well kept duplex off S College in Auburn, AL. Great location! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Very spacious. Ample parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Forestdale Drive
615 Forestdale Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
615 Forestdale Drive - One story home featuring 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths and a small bonus room that could serve many purposes including being used as a sun room. Built-ins provide a lot of storage throughout the home.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
429 Harper Avenue
429 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
429 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II Condos - DEERFIELD II CONDOS: Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Washer and Dryer, and much more.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
522 North Donahue Drive #2
522 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
522 North Donahue Drive #2 Available 08/14/20 Tiger Inn #02 - Tiger Inn is a two-story condominium complex with two bedroom two bathroom units and is located on North Donahue Drive. It is only a few blocks away from the Auburn University campus.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lee County area include Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Columbus State University, and LaGrange College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Montgomery, Columbus, Newnan, Auburn, and Peachtree City have apartments for rent.