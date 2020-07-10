/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
26 Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated October 11 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
429 Harper Avenue
429 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
429 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II Condos - DEERFIELD II CONDOS: Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
449 N. Donahue #4
449 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
449 N. Donahue #4 Available 08/07/20 449 N. Donahue Dr. Unit 4 - TIGER INN EAST CONDOS-Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W, disposal, central gas heat & A/C, carpet and hardwood floors, washer & dryer furn. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785719)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
1029 Crestwood
1029 Crestwood Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1029 Crestwood Available 08/07/20 1029 Crestwood Dr - Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W, central heat and A/C, carpeted, W/D furn., full basement that can be used as 3rd bedroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1957 Wire Road, #4
1957 Wire Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Madison Park - FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED UNIT-Kitchen with stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Central heat & A/C, carpet and tile flooring, Washer & Dryer furnished. NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906072)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
255 E. Glenn
255 East Glenn Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
255 E. Glenn Available 08/13/20 Shady Glenn 2 Bedroom Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom townhouse in Shady Glenn Condominiums. Located just outside downtown and very convenient to campus. Units come with washer and dryer. 12 Month Lease only.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204
447 West Longleaf Drive, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
447 West Longleaf Drive Unit #204 Available 08/14/20 Longleaf Villas #204 - Longleaf Villas is located on West Longleaf Drive south of Auburn University’s main campus and near the vet school.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
156 East University Drive - F206
156 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
1152 sqft
156 East University Drive - F206 Available 08/11/20 Lakewood Comons F206 - This is an unfurnished, non-pet, 1,152 square foot, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom unit, located on the second floor.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1626 Millbranch Dr
1626 Millbranch Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1234 sqft
Single Family Home in Tanglewood S/D - Huge lot with fenced in yard + storage shed. This lovely home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, screened in porch. Very clean and well kept. All kitchen appliances and washer / dryer included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
615 Forestdale Drive
615 Forestdale Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
615 Forestdale Drive - One story home featuring 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths and a small bonus room that could serve many purposes including being used as a sun room. Built-ins provide a lot of storage throughout the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
340 N. Donahue, #306 A
340 North Donahue Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
300 sqft
340 N. Donahue, #306 A Available 07/27/20 340 N Donahue Dr, #306 A - THE VIEW CONDOS-Kitchen w/ stove, ref., D/W, microwave, central heat & A/C, carpeted, washer & dryer furn. Garbage & Pest control furn.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
433 Harper Avenue
433 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$950
433 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield I Condos - DEERFIELD I CONDOS: Spacious unfurnished townhouse style condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
739 Northern Village Ct
739 Northern Village Ct, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1470 sqft
739 Northern Village Ct Available 08/10/20 New Construction - Northern Village - New Construction in ideal location. 3 Bedrooms each have a private bath. Unit also has a half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1477 N. Donahue
1477 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1477 N. Donahue Available 08/10/20 Donahue Crossing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - SPACIOUS 2-STORY CONDOS. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Central heat & A/C, ceramic tile in wet areas, stack washer & dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
The Auburn University Club
1477 N. Donahue, Unit 1007
1477 N Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1663 sqft
1477 N. Donahue, Unit 1007 Available 08/01/20 Donahue Crossing #1007 - SPACIOUS 2-STORY CONDOS. Kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Central heat & A/C, ceramic tile in wet areas, stack washer & dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38
546 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1320 sqft
546 West Magnolia Avenue #38 Available 08/13/20 Campus Courtyard at Magnolia #38 - Campus Courtyard at Magnolia is located across from Auburn University Campus. This is an unfurnished upper unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1317 Sycamore Drive
1317 Sycamore Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1973 sqft
Cary Woods Subdivision - Completely updated ranch in Cary Woods neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Fresh paint, new roof, new hardwood floors throughout, new ceramic tile in bathrooms. Large fenced in back yard with storage shed.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
716 Yeager Lane
716 Yeager Lane, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1334 sqft
716 Yeager Lane Available 06/15/20 Longleaf Crossing Available June 15th! - This three-bedroom, three-bath unit is very close to restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment. The duplex boasts a large lawn with lawn care included.
1 of 35
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Harmon Estates
2034 Longview Court
2034 Longview Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1294 sqft
2034 Longview Court Available 08/10/20 Longview Brick Cottages - The property is located on an amazing quiet street. The area is very rare as it is close to the Auburn campus AND is a short commute to I85.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Harmon Estates
1965 Panda Court
1965 Panda Ct, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1965 Panda Court Available 01/15/20 3bed/3bath House in Harmon Estates Available January 15th! - The area is very rare as it is close to the Auburn campus AND is a short commute to I85.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
760 E. Samford Ave.
760 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 E. Samford Ave. Available 08/10/20 706 E. Samford - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, D/W and disposal, central heat & A/C, washer and dryer furnished, wood look vinyl and tile floors, Yard maintenance provided.
Similar Pages
Auburn Apartments with GarageAuburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAuburn Apartments with ParkingAuburn Apartments with Pool