11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL

The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.

1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

1716 W. Farmville Road
1716 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully Furnished Town Home - Newly Built Townhome in Auburn 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Beautifully designed 2-story with double garage Open den, kitchen, and dining room Master with ensuite bath is located on the main level. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs.

1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

634 W Magnolia #311
634 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
1726 sqft
634 W Magnolia #311 Available 08/01/20 Efficiency Apartment Across From Auburn University - This Campus Studio is a fully furnished efficiency apartment with kitchenette and walk in shower. There is a nice size walk in closet.

1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

615 Forestdale Drive
615 Forestdale Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
615 Forestdale Drive - One story home featuring 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths and a small bonus room that could serve many purposes including being used as a sun room. Built-ins provide a lot of storage throughout the home.

427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue
449 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II - Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.

626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.

2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

