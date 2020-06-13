/
/
/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
776 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,516
1369 sqft
The Hub at Auburn prides itself in offering you not only superior apartments, but also a quality lifestyle that is designed for everyone. We offer convenient individual leases, roommate matching services and resident activities.
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.
1716 W. Farmville Road
1716 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully Furnished Town Home - Newly Built Townhome in Auburn 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Beautifully designed 2-story with double garage Open den, kitchen, and dining room Master with ensuite bath is located on the main level. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs.
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.
634 W Magnolia #311
634 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$600
1726 sqft
634 W Magnolia #311 Available 08/01/20 Efficiency Apartment Across From Auburn University - This Campus Studio is a fully furnished efficiency apartment with kitchenette and walk in shower. There is a nice size walk in closet.
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.
615 Forestdale Drive
615 Forestdale Drive, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
615 Forestdale Drive - One story home featuring 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths and a small bonus room that could serve many purposes including being used as a sun room. Built-ins provide a lot of storage throughout the home.
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue
449 Harper Avenue, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
427, 429, 449 Harper Avenue Available 08/10/20 Deerfield II - Very spacious unfurnished condominiums with full sized washer and dryer.
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128
626 Shug Jordan Parkway, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy Unit 128 Available 08/01/20 Furnished apartment available in August - The Hub condos include, Pool, Rec Room, and Hot tup access. This unit is furnished and includes Water, Electricity, Washer and Dryer, and much more.
Stage Road
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard
