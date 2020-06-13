/
/
anniston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
54 Apartments for rent in Anniston, AL📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
2 Units Available
Arbours at Cane Creek
484 Foxley Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$632
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$825
Our community has an Exercise Room available for use 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the needs of any lifestyle. Our community is nestled near a walking trail and park for outdoor family activities.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
4814 Saks Rd
4814 Saks Rd, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$635
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #3. Ceramic tile kitchen with appliances and microwave. Complete ceramic tile bathroom with tub and shower. Stacked Washer/Dryer unit in a separate closet area in bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 E 30th Street
220 E 30th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 E 5th Street
330 E 5th St, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
330 5TH Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 330 5th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE5488338)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 S Leighton Ave
821 S Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$450
821 S Leighton Avenue **REDUCED PRICE** - Single level, 1 bedroom, 1 bath featuring kitchen, living room, and dining area. Home also features laundry room with storage closet and 'mud room' at back door. Electric wall heat and window AC.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Lapsley Avenue
430 Lapsley Ave, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
430 Lapsley Avenue 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 430 Lapsley Avenue 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Allowed (RLNE5240523)
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 E. 10th Street
1400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1400 E. 10th Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! A MUST SEE!! - 1400 E. 10th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE4201953)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Mary Lane
205 Mary Ln, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
205 Mary Lane Available 06/30/20 205 Mary Lane 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - 205 Mary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3750128)
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3069 sqft
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.
1 of 142
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5807 Woodgate Circle
5807 Woodgate Cir, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
5807 Woodgate Circle Available 06/22/20 5807 Woodgate Circle !!! 2Bedroom 2Bath townhome !!! - 5807 Woodgate Circle !!! 2Bedroom 2Bath townhome !!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2805162)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Rocky Hollow Road
1905 Rocky Hollow Rd, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$565
1905 ROCKY HOLLOW - Great house located conveniently in Anniston. - Huge master bedroom! OFF THE ROAD PARKING, COVERED AWNING !!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2492899)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
714 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE Available 07/24/20 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in ANNISTON !! - 714 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE !!!! (RLNE2384010)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
441 Buckner Circle
441 Buckner Cir, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
441 Buckner Circle - Beautiful, historic, two story home with basement, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large living and dining rooms, office/library/sun room, spacious master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, bidet, his & her
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Leighton Avenue
416 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
416 Leighton - 416 Leighton No Pets Allowed (RLNE2288393)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 E. 22nd Street-A
103 E 22nd St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
103 E. 22nd Street apartment A - Furnished, Victorian, second story, 1400 sq. ft. apartment with executive leasing or corporate housing packages available. Featuring 10' ceilings, ornate trim, 2 bedrooms, each with a decorative fireplace, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2133 Thomas Ave.
2133 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
Newly reduced price ....2133 Thomas - 2133 Thomas Ave. Anniston, AL 36207 Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application. 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 kimb@era-king.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Pelham Heights
16 Pelham Hts, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$550
16 Pelham Heights - 16 Pelham Heights No Pets Allowed (RLNE1880673)
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
910 East 15th Street Apartment
910 E 15th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$415
910 East 15th Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!!!! - 910 East 15th Street Apartment Anniston, AL 36207 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2079046)
1 of 4
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5305 Whisperwood Court
5305 Whisperwood Ct, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
5305 Whisperwood Court - Two-story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in-kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher, living room, utility closet with hook-ups, small patio and electric central heat and air. (RLNE2567677)
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1811 Thomas Avenue
1811 Thomas Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
1811 Thomas Avenue Available 04/10/20 1811 Thomas Avenue - One level, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
830 Maplewood Avenue
830 Maplewood Ave, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1800 sqft
3 bedroom & 1.5 bsths - This updated home sits on a large corner lot in East Anniston. It has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a large yard with a storage building. Spire Gas Anniston Water Alabama Power (RLNE5639020)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Anniston, the median rent is $303 for a studio, $329 for a 1-bedroom, $437 for a 2-bedroom, and $568 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Anniston, check out our monthly Anniston Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Anniston area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anniston from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Pell City, and Moody.