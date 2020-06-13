Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Auburn, AL with garage

Auburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 06:18pm
34 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2040 Stephanie Court
2040 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2040 Stephanie Court Available 08/10/20 New Construction 3bed/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
447 West Longleaf 1103
447 W Longleaf Dr, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
447 West Longleaf 1103 Available 08/10/20 Long Leaf Villas available in August - This 1BR 1BA unit in Long Leaf Villas has a garage and a screened in porch. All appliances are included including a washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1704 W. Farmville Rd
1704 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Townhomes at the Highlands - Gorgeous 2 story town home on Farmville Road. Newer construction home has the high end finishes and open space. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan and houses the Master Suite.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Solamere
1 Unit Available
263 Solamere Lane
263 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
263 Solamere Lane Available 08/10/20 263 Solamere Lane - Beautiful home in Solamere. Close to the neighborhood pool and park. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on 2 levels. Double garage with large storage room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
999 Starr Court
999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1551 sqft
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1955 Stephanie Ct
1955 Stephanie Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Furnished Townhome - Beautiful newer construction townhome convenient to Auburn & Opelika. Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, single car garage and back patio. **Fully Furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
816 Moores MIll Road
816 Moores Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
816 Moores MIll Road Available 08/01/20 816 Moores Mill Road - BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED GARDEN HOME, Kitchen w/ stainless steel stove, ref.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Farmville Road
1716 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully Furnished Town Home - Newly Built Townhome in Auburn 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Beautifully designed 2-story with double garage Open den, kitchen, and dining room Master with ensuite bath is located on the main level. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
669 Craig Ct.
669 Craig Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
669 Craig Ct. Available 07/01/20 Shelton Park on a Cul-de-Sac - Great one-level home. Living room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, Master bedroom with attached bath including large tub and separate shower.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
463 Arnell Ln
463 Arnell Lane, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Arnell Lane - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Has a formal dining area, double car garage, nice yard, large kitchen, and a living room with a fireplace. Comes with a stove, refrigerator, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lundy Chase
1 Unit Available
2446 Deer Run Court
2446 Deer Run Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2146 sqft
2446 Deer Run Court Available 07/18/20 Auburn Area - Spacious open floor plan - 4 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and big backyard in Lundy Chase subdivision in desirable Richland Road school area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1365 Cloverbrook Circle
1365 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1701 sqft
1365 Cloverbrook Circle Available 08/10/20 1365 Cloverbrook Circle - Great 3 bed/ 2 bath single family home in south Auburn. Hardwood floors in main living areas, including foyer, great room, kitchen, and dining.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wimberly Station
1 Unit Available
228 Ravenwood Dr
228 Ravenwood Dr, Auburn, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2614 sqft
5 Bedroom House in Desired Wimberly Station S/D - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom house in Wimberly Station.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1313 Tulip Court
1313 Tulip Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1920 sqft
3bed/2bath Residential House at Auburn Gardens at Gatewood! - This property could be available now or as late at July 15th! Ask the office for more details.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shelton Park
1 Unit Available
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University Dr #1310
2428 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
2428 E. University Dr #1310 Available 08/01/20 Asbury Hills Town Home - Three Bedroom - Great Location - Asbury Hills Condominiums located off Shug Jordan Parkway near the intersection of N. Dean Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stage Road
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

1 of 22

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
Camden Ridge
1 Unit Available
1704 Stone Pointe Drive
1704 Stone Pointe Dr, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
1704 Stone Pointe Drive Available 08/10/20 1704 Stone Point Drive - Available August 10, 2020 for lease! Brick home located in the Camden Ridge subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Auburn, AL

Auburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

