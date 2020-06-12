/
oxford
Last updated June 12 2020
56 Apartments for rent in Oxford, AL📍
1 Unit Available
703 Walker Street
703 Walker St, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
703 Walker Street LAWN CARE INCLUDED !!!! - 703 Walker LAWN CARE INCLUDED LAWN CARE INCLUDED No Pets Allowed (RLNE5698857)
1 Unit Available
410 Dodson Street
410 Dodson St, Oxford, AL
Studio
$650
410 Dodson Street - Commercial unit with 5 rooms, 3 baths, large entry space and waiting room, kitchen/break room, pull-through covered parking, ample off-street parking. 3500 square feet.
1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
33 Rosemary Lane
33 Rosemary Ln, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
33 Rosemary Lane - Single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on large corner lot with covered back porch and circle drive.
1 Unit Available
125 Southmoor Circle
125 Southmoor Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
125 Southmoor - 125 Southmoor Circle Please feel free to come by the office to pick up an application, 1530 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, Anniston, AL 36207 256-835-5646 No Pets Allowed (RLNE2390396)
1 Unit Available
3647 McIntosh Road
3647 Mcintosh Road, Oxford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
3647 McIntosh Road - Split level, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with range, fridge and dishwasher. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE
4120 Brookside Lane, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$990
4120 BROOKSIDE LANE OXFORD, AL 36203 - Great split plan 3 bedroom and two bathroom home in Oxford area. This home offers a great yard! And it is just minutes from shopping and dinning! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2314385)
1 Unit Available
1480 US Hwy 78 W
1480 US Highway 78 W, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1480 US Highway 78 W - One level, large, brick home with hardwood and vinyl floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with electric range, dishwasher & fridge, large den, gas central heat & air, single
1 Unit Available
718 Monger Street
718 Monger St, Oxford, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
718 Monger Street, Oxford 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms - 718 Monger Street, Oxford 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 718 Monger Street, Oxford 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 718 Monger Street, Oxford 3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 718 Monger Street, Oxford 3
1 Unit Available
373 Sleepy Hollow Circle
373 Sleepy Hollow Cir, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1044 sqft
3 bedroom & 2 bath home - $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT This is a great 3 bedroom & 2 bath home located in Oxford. It has 1044 square feet with a very large kitchen and laundry area. The home sits on almost 1 acre with a very large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford
1 Unit Available
821 S Leighton Ave
821 S Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$450
821 S Leighton Avenue **REDUCED PRICE** - Single level, 1 bedroom, 1 bath featuring kitchen, living room, and dining area. Home also features laundry room with storage closet and 'mud room' at back door. Electric wall heat and window AC.
1 Unit Available
51 Bee Cove Road
51 Bee Cove Rd, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
51 Bee Cove Road Available 07/15/20 51 Bee Cove NEWLY REDUCED PRICE ! White Plains Anniston Area - 51 Bee Cove !! 51 Bee Cove !!!!!!!!! White Plains Anniston Area Just a short distance from Golden Springs and the Oxford Exchange.
1 Unit Available
84 Twin Oaks Drive
84 Twin Oaks Dr, Calhoun County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$935
1376 sqft
Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents about how you can get 50% off your security deposit! Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 5 miles of Oxford
1 Unit Available
220 E 30th Street
220 E 30th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
220 30th Street - Single level, 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home featuring bonus room, living room, kitchen with gas range, fridge, and breakfast area. Second bedroom is a suite with private half bath and walk-in shower in bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1012 Noble Street Unit #2
1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2783 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
330 E 5th Street
330 E 5th St, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
330 5TH Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 330 5th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE5488338)
1 Unit Available
430 Lapsley Avenue
430 Lapsley Ave, Anniston, AL
1 Bedroom
$395
430 Lapsley Avenue 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 430 Lapsley Avenue 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom No Pets Allowed (RLNE5240523)
1 Unit Available
617 Tillman Avenue
617 Tillman Ave, West End-Cobb Town, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
4 Bedrooms
Ask
617 Tillman Avenue - One level, spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen with electric range and fridge, den with decorative fireplace and french doors out to large deck, large room with pool table, large double
1 Unit Available
410 Iron City Cut-Off Road
410 Iron City Cutoff, Calhoun County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
White Plains Area 410 Iron City Cut-Off Road, Anniston, AL 36207 - This unique property in White Plains is 5,244 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
1415 Christine Ave 1
1415 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
1415 Christine Ave. #1 NEWLY REDUCED PRICE - 1415 Christine No Pets Allowed (RLNE4211047)
1 Unit Available
1400 E. 10th Street
1400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL
2 Bedrooms
$625
1400 E. 10th Street NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! NEWLY REDUCED PRICE!! A MUST SEE!! - 1400 E. 10th Street No Pets Allowed (RLNE4201953)
1 Unit Available
1 Timothy Trace
1 Timothy Trce, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 TIMOTHY TRACE SMART HOME in EAST ANNISTON - Huge smart home in Anniston! Located on top of Tenth street mountain this home offers lots of space. Pest control and lawn maintenance included!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4076024)
1 Unit Available
205 Mary Lane
205 Mary Ln, Anniston, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
205 Mary Lane Available 06/30/20 205 Mary Lane 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms - 205 Mary No Pets Allowed (RLNE3750128)
1 Unit Available
2625 CALLAHAN LANE
2625 Callahan Ln, Anniston, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3069 sqft
2625 CALLAHAN LANE Available 06/19/20 2625 CALLAHAN LANE - Looking for a large home in move in condition. This is it! This 4 or 5 bedroom home with 3 baths is in a very nice location and on a great lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oxford rentals listed on Apartment List is $940.
Some of the colleges located in the Oxford area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham Southern College, and Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oxford from include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Pelham, and Mountain Brook.
