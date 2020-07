Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

355 Payne St. Available 08/10/20 Precious Cottage Home on Payne St - Super cute cottage home on desired Payne St. Short distance to downtown and campus. The home has 3BR/2BA with large bonus room on the back of the home. Nice sized yard with picket fence in the front. Screened in front porch for relaxing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906960)