Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly elevator gym parking garage sauna

One Bedroom Lakefront Condo with Garage - Beautiful 3rd floor condo with unobstructed views of Spenard Lake. Spacious living room with fireplace opens onto a private deck. One bedroom, one bath condo. Washer and dryer in the unit. Security building with underground parking and elevator access. Other amenities include a workout room, sauna and sprinkler system in the unit. $1375 +E. Small dog upon approval. For more info or set up a showing call James with Denali Real Estate at (907) 440-0801.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5827329)