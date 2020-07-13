Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar e-payments online portal

Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you. Our community is in a prime location near all the outdoor beauty of the area while still providing convenient access to work, school, shopping, dining and entertainment options galore.



Choose from one and two-bedroom apartments that offer spacious kitchens with a handy pantry, energy-efficient appliances, plenty of counter space and a convenient breakfast bar. You’ll love the special touches that make your living space comfortable and inviting like the cozy fireplace, large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and your own private patio or balcony. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that include cooling ceiling fans and gorgeous scenic vistas.



Just steps outside your door, you’ll find a wealth of desirable community amenities. When you need services related to your rental, our onsite management and maintenance staff provides 24-hour emergency service. Log into your computer or use your smartphone to access our convenient payment portal and service-request website. Cancel that gym membership and take advantage of the community fitness center with cardio machines to keep you heart-healthy, then relax in the sauna or hot tub. You’ll love the convenience of our onsite laundry facilities, and our pet-friendly apartment community provides plenty of green space for your furry friends to romp and play.