Anchorage, AK
Wildwood Estates
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Wildwood Estates

2237 E 56th Ave · (205) 839-8820
Location

2237 E 56th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99507

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2241-08 · Avail. Jul 15

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 2207-06 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 2253-02 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2233-02 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2259-05 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 2271-02 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wildwood Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
Surrounded by majestic trees and rustic Alaskan charm, Wildwood Estates Apartment Homes offers an apartment in Anchorage, AK, that’s just right for you. Our community is in a prime location near all the outdoor beauty of the area while still providing convenient access to work, school, shopping, dining and entertainment options galore.

Choose from one and two-bedroom apartments that offer spacious kitchens with a handy pantry, energy-efficient appliances, plenty of counter space and a convenient breakfast bar. You’ll love the special touches that make your living space comfortable and inviting like the cozy fireplace, large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and your own private patio or balcony. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that include cooling ceiling fans and gorgeous scenic vistas.

Just steps outside your door, you’ll find a wealth of desirable community amenities. When you need services related to your rental, our onsite management and maintenance staff provides 24-hour emergency service. Log into your computer or use your smartphone to access our convenient payment portal and service-request website. Cancel that gym membership and take advantage of the community fitness center with cardio machines to keep you heart-healthy, then relax in the sauna or hot tub. You’ll love the convenience of our onsite laundry facilities, and our pet-friendly apartment community provides plenty of green space for your furry friends to romp and play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 one time fee
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $35 per month
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wildwood Estates have any available units?
Wildwood Estates has 6 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anchorage, AK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anchorage Rent Report.
What amenities does Wildwood Estates have?
Some of Wildwood Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wildwood Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Wildwood Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wildwood Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Wildwood Estates is pet friendly.
Does Wildwood Estates offer parking?
Yes, Wildwood Estates offers parking.
Does Wildwood Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wildwood Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wildwood Estates have a pool?
No, Wildwood Estates does not have a pool.
Does Wildwood Estates have accessible units?
No, Wildwood Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Wildwood Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wildwood Estates has units with dishwashers.
