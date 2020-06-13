Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY with balcony

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
2120 Rollins Avenue, Unit B
2120 Rollins Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/1 bath in a nice neighborhood w/personal front and back entrances w/a patio! Since I not only manage, but own the property, I take tenant repairs very seriously. I am happy to provide tenant referrals upon request.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Brookfield Ct #3
114 Brookfield Court, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$850
796 sqft
114 Brookfield Ct.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3517 McComb Ave - 2
3517 Mccomb Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3517 McComb Ave - 2 Available 07/13/20 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DETACHED APARTMENT - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DETACHED APARTMENT WITH OFF STREET PARKING SPOT PATIO FOR TENANT USE PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH $200 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT AND ADDITIONAL

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3536 Gunsmoke Road
3536 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2450 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY IN SADDLE RIDGE - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE LARGE FENCED BACKYARD SPRINKLER SYSTEM CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE AND

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3517 Central Ave Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6601 Horse Soldier Rd.
6601 Horse Soldier Rd, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2130 sqft
MUST SEE EXECUTIVE TWINHOME IN SADDLE RIDGE SUBDIVISION - 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3567 Hynds Blvd
3567 Hynds Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$880
912 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located near Warren Air Force Base, I-25, easy access to downtown. Off street parking. In unit washer/dryer. Small dog (under 25lbs) with $40/month fee. Garage may be available for $55 per month. .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4771 Linden Way
4771 Linden Way, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1776 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Buffalo Ridge with 2 car garage and fenced in yard Washer / dryer hookups . Dishwasher . Pets negotiable with pet deposit .

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
812 W 1st Ave
812 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Highlights include: * Excellent location within two minutes of the main gate of FEW AFB - military clause to be included in rental agreement for military * Easy walk to Frontier/Lions Park (7 blocks north) - great location if you dig Frontier

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
609 Montclair Drive
609 Montclair Drive, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
609 Montclair - Newly remodeled throughout entire house!!! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 1 car garage, fenced backyard with deck! Washer & Dryer included. Can convert into a 5th bedroom if necessary. Pet friendly. Call today for a showing 307-632-2355.
Results within 5 miles of Cheyenne

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6508 Kicking Horse Ct
6508 Kicking Horse Ct, Laramie County, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1912 sqft
6508 Kicking Horse Ct Available 07/07/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1912 square feet - 2 story plus unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.
City Guide for Cheyenne, WY

Often referred to as “Frontier City,” Cheyenne is a quiet town with an independent spirit. It also happens to be the capital of Wyoming. Situated between two major highways, I-25 and I-80, Cheyenne boasts historic places (over 50 on the National Register of Historic Places) and a ton of outdoor space. In fact, it has been called “Trail Town USA” due to its many trails, parks and green spaces. Here, you really are free to roam in this plain state.

With all that open space comes a lot of wind and some pretty cold temperatures. Winters here are cold and long. Furthermore, winter doesn’t always happen when you’d think. Snow falls as late as March and April and will have you welcoming the arid Cheyenne summers. What we’re really trying to say is: “stay on your weather-toes.”

Roaming free and living independently, or away from the hustle and bustle of a “big” city, are some of the many appealing parts of Cheyenne, but what makes believers out of the residents is the great cost of living, the lack of traffic (you can get anywhere in 10 minutes) and the absence of state income tax. That’s right, friends. Keeping your money close is just a perk of living in this Wyoming town.

Speaking of government, those moving here for work should know that government jobs are the largest part of Cheyenne’s economy. Your friends and neighbors will likely be city or state government employees and/or servicemen living or working at the local Air Force base.

But just because Cheyenne is full of hard working people doesn’t mean it lacks fun. While downtown may be full of city and government offices, it’s also the go-to spot for entertainment such as Cheyenne Frontier Days—a 10-day concert event and the nation’s largest outdoor rodeo. Yee-haw! Rest easy, Cheyenne knows how to party, partner.

Now that we have told you where to work and party, let’s talk about where to live. A typical home in Cheyenne is a three to four bedrooms on a nice-sized piece of land. There isn’t a bad area in the city and newer apartment buildings are popping up around town. The only thing that differs throughout certain parts of the city is that the more west you move, the more remote your living experience will be.

Additionally, the more west you live, the closer you are to the base. This area is filled with working professionals, active military personnel, seniors and those who own a lot of land. While you can find apartments out west, the majority of living options are single-family homes.

On the other hand, the east side of town is rapidly growing and apartments are sprouting up. There are also a few more singles, college students and young professionals in this part of Cheyenne. While it is still just a few minutes from the base, it is closer to downtown, shopping, dining and Laramie Community College.

Sure, you won’t find Madison Ave. shopping here or a downtown full of coffee shops, but there is a local way of doing things that’s entirely Cheyenne. Good luck finding your home on the range and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cheyenne, WY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cheyenne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

