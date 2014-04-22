Apartments for rent in Wyoming

Life in Wyoming

The breathtaking mountain vistas and sweeping, wide open plans more than makes up for what Wyoming may lack in sprawling suburban street grids and hi-rise apartments. There are 99 incorporated municipalities throughout the state, so it is by no means deserted. Three major interstates weave across the topography and a network of highways and county roads connect one town to another. Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park as well as the iconic Devil's Tower. Although it was the seventh from the last state to be annexed to the Union in 1844, it was the first state to allow women to vote in 1869. Wyoming's economy is driven by agriculture and manufacturing, with a smaller segment coming from government-related services.

Moving to Wyoming

Corporate renters in Wyoming request to look into your rental history while some private landlords require just a deposit to sign a lease. Most landlords and property management companies in Wyoming require a deposit along with the first month's rent in order to move in. Income limits apply to some Wyoming house rental listings so if you have a job waiting for you in town, be sure to provide the details. For best results it's a good idea to start looking for spring vacancies at the onset of the preceding fall.

Get to Know the Region

Moving to Wyoming? Read on to gather information about where in the state you'd like to settle.

Cheyenne - Capital of Cowboy Country: Cheyenne is the capital of Wyoming, located in the southeastern corner of the state. The confluence of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 is just southwest of town. This makes it easy to find from any direction if you are a newcomer and for locals, travel access is immediate. This is largest "city" in Wyoming, which is certainly a relative term as far as this guide is concerned. There are several neighborhood districts with apartments for rent and there is wide open space for outdoor exploring in pretty much any direction you look.

Casper - Center of Oil Country: Casper is located along the I-25 corridor 177 miles north of Cheyenne. The Sinclair Oil Corporation Refinery near Casper has made the town a key hub in the state's energy industry. As you make that drive you may wonder about another of Wyoming's abundant energy sources: wind. Crosswinds in the eastern sector of the state can make getting around a bit challenging at times. If you are an avid kite flyer, Casper could be the place for you. It is the second most populous city in Wyoming with several communities offering rental properties at very reasonable rates.

Campbell County - Epicenter of Energy: Interstate 25 meets with Interstate 90 at Buffalo, Wyoming. To the east of this junction on I-25 lies Campbell County and the town of Gillette. The area is home to six major coal mining companies, making this region the very highest in coal production in the entire United States. The town is sometimes referred to as the energy capital of the world, but railroad cars piled high with the stuff aren't the only things to see around town. There are parks, water slides and golf courses among the numerous neighborhoods where you can also find a home for rent amid hearty dining options.

Yellowstone National Park - A Destination Worth the Drive: Yellowstone is located in the northwest corner of Wyoming and over 75 percent of the park is within the state borders. The Park can be accessed from any of the three major Interstate roadways via state highways. For being called "the most popular National Park in the United States" it is certainly in a remote area! The town of Jackson is 57 miles to the south Cody lies 52 miles to the east. An outdoor enthusiast can find seasonal one-bedroom apartments for rent or even a two-bedroom apartment in these towns, just remember this is a popular idea.

High Five for 4-Wheel Drive

Wyoming is essentially a network of rural communities with a few semi-dense areas occurring every few hundred miles. An SUV with functional four wheel drive and efficient gas mileage is an excellent idea. You might wind up in snow, rain or formidable crosswinds so cautious driving habits are a good practice. Areas closer to the Rocky Mountains do not experience as much wind as they are shielded from the westerlies coming in from the Pacific. If you want to get into the thick of the great outdoors, why not Wyoming?