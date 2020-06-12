Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY

Last updated June 12
Mountview Park
1 Unit Available
3103 Forest Drive
3103 Forest Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1026 sqft
3103 Forest Drive Available 06/30/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom! - This fantastic property has 2BD/1BA. Spacious bedrooms, full kitchen and a lovely family room make this house feel so cozy! There is a 1 Car Attached garage and a huge, fenced backyard.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6538 Faith Dr
6538 Faith Drive, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IN THE POINTE - 2 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 12
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
4916 Continental Place
4916 Continental Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
4916 Continental Place Available 07/13/20 2 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM LAUNDRY AREA WITH HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL AND YARD CARE TENANTS

Last updated June 12
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
2512 Reed Ave.
2512 Reed Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$925
1145 sqft
2512 Reed Ave. Available 07/07/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1145 square feet - 1 story - finished basement - 2 bedroom - 1.

Last updated June 12
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
2813 Snyder Ave
2813 Snyder Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1236 sqft
This two bedroom, one bathroom home is ready for a new family. Hardwood floors were recently refinished and there is a large living room/dining area. The backyard is fully fenced and has a separate dog run.

Last updated June 12
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
2610 Snyder Ave. - #A
2610 Snyder Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$800
784 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment, Shared laundry w/tenant in the back apartment, washer and dryer provided. Pets are negotiable w/ $300 Non-Refundable pet deposit. Acceptable breeds only! Tenant is only responsible for Gas.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1831 Edgewater Apt
1831 Edgewater Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
Nice main level apartment close to the mall and green-way. Washer and dryer provided. Tenant pays electricity. Pets are negotiable if approved, $300 nonrefundable pet fee per pet.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3567 Hynds Blvd
3567 Hynds Boulevard, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$880
912 sqft
Beautiful townhouse conveniently located near Warren Air Force Base, I-25, easy access to downtown. Off street parking. In unit washer/dryer. Small dog (under 25lbs) with $40/month fee. Garage may be available for $55 per month. .

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2800 McCann Apt 1
2800 Mccann Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Two Bed and One Bath unit in a duplex Water/sewer/gas and electric included. Two parking spaces. $200 rent credit with a 12 month lease.

Last updated June 12
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
617 W 25th Street
617 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
2Bdrm, 1Bth, 1Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups,Pets Neg 2Bdrm, 1Bth, 1Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups,Pets Neg

Last updated December 18
1 Unit Available
3602 Woodhaven Drive
3602 Woodhaven Dr, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2440 sqft
3602 Woodhaven Drive Available 01/03/20 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING UNFINISHED BASEMENT NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE
Results within 5 miles of Cheyenne

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3537 Storey Boulevard
3537 Storey Blvd, Ranchettes, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available Immediately: NEW CONSTRUCTION! These stunning apartments are located just off of Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard. All units feature 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Cheyenne rent trends were flat over the past month

Cheyenne rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cheyenne stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. Cheyenne's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Cheyenne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cheyenne has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cheyenne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cheyenne's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cheyenne.
    • While rents in Cheyenne remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cheyenne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cheyenne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

