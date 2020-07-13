All apartments in Racine
Racine, WI
The Maples
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Maples

2432 Anthony Ln · (262) 298-1199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI 53404
River Bluff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2627-07 · Avail. Aug 9

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 2800-10 · Avail. Aug 15

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 2800-11 · Avail. Aug 15

$710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2700-31 · Avail. Aug 9

$790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Maples.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to The Maples Apartments, where comfort and relaxation comes first! Join our inviting community of apartments in Racine and enjoy all the convenient amenities that come with being a resident. Top it off with a highly accessible location close to everything you need and more, you’ll see why it’s worth moving here. We are pet-friendly too!
From the moment you enter our community, you’ll notice lush green lawns, highlighted by a BBQ/picnic area perfect for outdoor lunches. To further your convenience, we also provide access to laundry facilities and off-street parking is available as well. We also included an online resident platform where you can easily submit maintenance requests or pay rent. Inside our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, you’ll find large closets, extra storage, and A/C. In each of our homes, there is plenty of natural light, adding even more warmth to your space. Should you need any help or assistance, our on-site management and maintenance teams are avai

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: one-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Maples have any available units?
The Maples has 8 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Maples have?
Some of The Maples's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maples currently offering any rent specials?
The Maples is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maples pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maples is pet friendly.
Does The Maples offer parking?
Yes, The Maples offers parking.
Does The Maples have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Maples does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maples have a pool?
No, The Maples does not have a pool.
Does The Maples have accessible units?
No, The Maples does not have accessible units.
Does The Maples have units with dishwashers?
No, The Maples does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Maples have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Maples has units with air conditioning.
