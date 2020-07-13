Amenities
Welcome to The Maples Apartments, where comfort and relaxation comes first! Join our inviting community of apartments in Racine and enjoy all the convenient amenities that come with being a resident. Top it off with a highly accessible location close to everything you need and more, you’ll see why it’s worth moving here. We are pet-friendly too!
From the moment you enter our community, you’ll notice lush green lawns, highlighted by a BBQ/picnic area perfect for outdoor lunches. To further your convenience, we also provide access to laundry facilities and off-street parking is available as well. We also included an online resident platform where you can easily submit maintenance requests or pay rent. Inside our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, you’ll find large closets, extra storage, and A/C. In each of our homes, there is plenty of natural light, adding even more warmth to your space. Should you need any help or assistance, our on-site management and maintenance teams are avai