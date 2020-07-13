Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill online portal package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Welcome to The Maples Apartments, where comfort and relaxation comes first! Join our inviting community of apartments in Racine and enjoy all the convenient amenities that come with being a resident. Top it off with a highly accessible location close to everything you need and more, you’ll see why it’s worth moving here. We are pet-friendly too!

From the moment you enter our community, you’ll notice lush green lawns, highlighted by a BBQ/picnic area perfect for outdoor lunches. To further your convenience, we also provide access to laundry facilities and off-street parking is available as well. We also included an online resident platform where you can easily submit maintenance requests or pay rent. Inside our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, you’ll find large closets, extra storage, and A/C. In each of our homes, there is plenty of natural light, adding even more warmth to your space. Should you need any help or assistance, our on-site management and maintenance teams are avai