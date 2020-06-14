/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Racine, WI
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
River Bluff
18 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$690
573 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Slausondale
5 Units Available
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Lower First Ward
1 Unit Available
1133 N Wisconsin St Apt 2
1133 North Wisconsin Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
Newly rehabbed apartment, walking distance from town centre! This apartment is a must see. Make this your home today! (RLNE5712556)
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
School Section - Towerview
1 Unit Available
710 12th Street - 2
710 Twelfth Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$625
594 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rear Unit, Newly Remodeled, Appliances Provided, No Utilities Included. Please apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com We will not show the unit unless you fill out an application and are approved.
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
852 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
6313 27th Ave
6313 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
6309 27th Ave
6309 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Milwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGlenview, ILGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WINorthbrook, ILShorewood, WI