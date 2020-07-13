All apartments in Racine
Lake Oaks Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Lake Oaks Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1916 Wisconsin Ave · (262) 233-4664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403
School Section - Towerview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom Apartment-1

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

One Bedroom Apartment with Den-1

$820

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 910 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Apartment-1

$908

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
business center
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
accessible
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. In addition to the beautiful view of Lake Michigan, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, meticulously landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.

Lake Oaks is located on Wisconsin Avenue, across from Lake Michigan, adjacent to the DeKoven center between 21st street and DeKoven Avenue. Transportation around Racine is a breeze with stops on several Racine Transit bus routes and easy access to WI-32. Lake Oaks offers several community amenities including planned resident events, a clubhouse, convenience store, beauty/barber salon, stylish 50's Caf, Dining Room, Media Center, and fitness center. The apartments feature open kitchens with generous cabinet space and walk-in closets. Select units offer walk-in showers, washers and dryers and panoramic views of Lake Michigan.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit:
rent: $0
restrictions:
Parking Details: Heated Underground Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Lake Oaks Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $730 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $908. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Lake Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Lake Oaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Oaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Oaks Apartments have a pool?
No, Lake Oaks Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lake Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Oaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does Lake Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Oaks Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Oaks Apartments has units with air conditioning.
