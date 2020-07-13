Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 business center elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly accessible garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. In addition to the beautiful view of Lake Michigan, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, meticulously landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams.



Lake Oaks is located on Wisconsin Avenue, across from Lake Michigan, adjacent to the DeKoven center between 21st street and DeKoven Avenue. Transportation around Racine is a breeze with stops on several Racine Transit bus routes and easy access to WI-32. Lake Oaks offers several community amenities including planned resident events, a clubhouse, convenience store, beauty/barber salon, stylish 50's Caf, Dining Room, Media Center, and fitness center. The apartments feature open kitchens with generous cabinet space and walk-in closets. Select units offer walk-in showers, washers and dryers and panoramic views of Lake Michigan.