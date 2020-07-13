Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with parking

24 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Racine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
6 Units Available
The 13th Ward
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI
Studio
$1,250
1800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$665
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Douglas Gardens in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
River Bluff
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
2 Units Available
Slausondale
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
$659
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
School Section - Towerview
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Available 09/12/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
The 14th Ward
Pleasant Plaza 1
2610 Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
Nicely updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors, appliances, and ac included. Quiet building. Close to shops and transportation. Parking and extra storage available. Available immediately.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
1951 Lawn St
1951 Lawn St, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hickory Grove
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
Results within 5 miles of Racine

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
517 S Stuart Rd
517 S Stuart Rd, Mount Pleasant, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Upstairs duplex - Property Id: 220838 I Have a recently renovated upper level duplex available for rent starting March 8 2 bed 1 bath Rent 850$ month NO PETS Located in mount pleasant wi Very nice location being on a hobby farm
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$938
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Arrow
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2020 53rd St Upper
2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641 ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Endee
4826 45th Ave
4826 45th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. detached garage and large basement. This house is in a great neighborhood! Come see this house and make it your home today! Contact GRT, LLC. 8479151444. (RLNE3970034)

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Red Arrow
2103 88th St
2103 88th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
912 sqft
Gorgeous & Very Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch waiting for the Perfect Family. Brand New 2 Car Detached Garage, Great Sized Yard with Shed. New Paint Through-out. Basement boasts Rec Room, extra room, laundry, storage and half bath.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
St. Joe's
6709 25th Ave
6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside South
8059 27th Ave
8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.
City Guide for Racine, WI

Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)

Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.

Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Racine, WI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Racine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

