2 bedroom apartments
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Racine, WI
River Bluff
11 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
Arcade Apartments
424 Lake Ave, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1125 sqft
A stunning location with well-planned out layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop gazebo with fantastic views of the city. Vintage revival architecture. Modern interiors with large windows and open floor plans.
Slausondale
5 Units Available
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$859
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.
The Upper 25th Ward
1 Unit Available
1958 Quincy Avenue
1958 Quincy Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
971 sqft
Two bedroom, upper unit on south side of Racine. Includes fenced in backyard, washer/dryer in the basement, 2 car garage and shed. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Hickory Grove
1 Unit Available
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1951 Lawn St
1951 Lawn St, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1949 Lawn St
1949 Lawn Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
35 Harborview Drive #106
35 Harborview Drive, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1340 sqft
Coming Soon. Beautiful Lakefront Condominium! Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full baths, Furnished condo unit.
Results within 1 mile of Racine
1 Unit Available
3912 Colorado Court
3912 Colorado Court, Caledonia, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
3400 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS: (414) 909-7908... A 2 Bedroom; 1 Bath Apartment with WATER INCLUDED is ready to be leased. This unit features hardwood floors; air conditioning, with a parking spot in the back. Application process thru: www.renterswarehouse.com.....
Results within 10 miles of Racine
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
13 Units Available
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1334 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Nash
10 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Washington
1 Unit Available
4816 13th Ct Upper
4816 13th Court, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232 Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club.
Columbus
1 Unit Available
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
115 56th Street, #21
115 56th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lake Living in Downtown Kenosha! - Enjoy this gorgeous condominium in Kenosha's waterfront district. Steps away from Kenosha Farmer's Market, beaches, museums and more! This 2B 2B home fully furnished and equipped for turn key move in.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
3549 28th Avenue #4
3549 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1375 sqft
3549 28th Avenue #4 Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath town home with 1 car garage! $1295 - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath condominium with 1 car attached garage and private entry. Living room is open to formal dining room.
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry
1 Unit Available
2418 Cleveland Place - Upper
2418 Cleveland Place, South Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cozy and comfortable - come check out this conveniently located upper 2-bedroom duplex unit in South Milwaukee. The unit features an updated kitchen and efficient bathroom. Laundry is on-site. This unit is a great place to call home.
Nash
1 Unit Available
6230 53rd St
6230 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
**NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NOT APPROVED/QUALIFIED FOR HOUSING/SECTION 8** Application is available at: bit.ly/eApplication Feel free to schedule a showing at: bit.
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
