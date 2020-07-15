/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Racine, WI
Shorecrest
827 3 Mile Rd
827 Three Mile Road, Racine, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful single family home in Racine - Available July 1st 2020 This immaculate 3 bedroom ranch is larger than it looks. The great room opens to the fully updated kitchen with new cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Racine
Grant
1728 25th St
1728 25th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
962 sqft
1728 25th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - This 3 bedroom ranch is freshly updated, with new paint and flooring. Living room with large, southern exposure window. Kitchen with newer cabinets and includes all appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1639 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Red Arrow
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.
Red Arrow
2103 88th St
2103 88th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
912 sqft
Gorgeous & Very Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch waiting for the Perfect Family. Brand New 2 Car Detached Garage, Great Sized Yard with Shed. New Paint Through-out. Basement boasts Rec Room, extra room, laundry, storage and half bath.
Wilson
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
Kenosha Central Business District
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
Sunnyside South
8059 27th Ave
8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small
920 Michigan Ave
920 Michigan Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1544 sqft
Tenant responsible for own utilities.
Lincoln Park
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.
