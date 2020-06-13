Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Bluff
16 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
$615
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
The 13th Ward
1 Unit Available
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Douglas Gardens in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Downtown Racine
1 Unit Available
Arcade Apartments
424 Lake Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1125 sqft
A stunning location with well-planned out layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop gazebo with fantastic views of the city. Vintage revival architecture. Modern interiors with large windows and open floor plans.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Upper 25th Ward
1 Unit Available
1958 Quincy Avenue
1958 Quincy Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
971 sqft
Two bedroom, upper unit on south side of Racine. Includes fenced in backyard, washer/dryer in the basement, 2 car garage and shed. Application: https://www.hemlane.
Results within 10 miles of Racine
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$979
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington
1 Unit Available
4816 13th Ct Upper
4816 13th Court, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom all utilities included - Property Id: 297232 Upper 2 bedroom ceramic shower , newer appliances, small upper deck , backyard gazebo, fenced yard, two blocks from boys and girls club.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Red Arrow
1 Unit Available
8732 Sheridan Rd A
8732 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
SHERIDAN GROVE UNIT A RANCH - Property Id: 116920 HIDDEN GEM. Recently rehabbed/redesigned and redecorated 3 br/1bath ranch within 5 unit complex easily overlooked from Sheridan Road. Shaded back common yard.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
City Guide for Racine, WI

Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)

Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.

Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Racine, WI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Racine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

