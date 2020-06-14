Apartment List
/
WI
/
racine
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Racine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
River Bluff
18 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
$615
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
720 S Marquette St
720 South Marquette Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Riverbend Lofts - Property Id: 280028 RIVERBEND CONDOMINIUMS is offering a large 3rd floor LOFT. This unit is listed at $1,295.00 with 1450 square feet of living space. Also, we will take $250.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1951 Lawn St
1951 Lawn St, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom lower unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
1949 Lawn St
1949 Lawn Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
2048 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit is ready to be LEASED. This unit features newer appliances, hardwood floors, A lot of extra storage space a driveway, with off street parking too.
Results within 1 mile of Racine

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:32pm
1 Unit Available
3912 Colorado Court
3912 Colorado Court, Caledonia, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
3400 sqft
FOR SHOWINGS: (414) 909-7908... A 2 Bedroom; 1 Bath Apartment with WATER INCLUDED is ready to be leased. This unit features hardwood floors; air conditioning, with a parking spot in the back. Application process thru: www.renterswarehouse.com.....
Results within 10 miles of Racine

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
7517 28th Ave. Available 07/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harbor Side
1 Unit Available
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
1503 68th Street
1503 68th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1452 sqft
Charming Bungalow - Modern 3 bedroom home with large kitchen and formal dining room. Large living room with wood floors, 2 contemporary bathrooms, and large yard. (RLNE4919085)

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
7013 14th Ave
7013 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1290 sqft
7013 14th Ave Available 08/07/20 Completely Renovated 3 BR/ 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. Joe's
1 Unit Available
6716 23rd Ave
6716 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 BR Upper w/bonus room for Office - 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit Features: Bonus room for office, open concept kitchen, updated windows, beautiful wood flooring throughout, newer large deck off of Living room, shared basement with laundry

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.

1 of 39

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kenosha Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.

1 of 21

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square. Our rental house offer a cosy and modern open concept style.
City Guide for Racine, WI

Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)

Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.

Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Racine, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Racine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Racine 2 BedroomsRacine Apartments with BalconyRacine Apartments with Garage
Racine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRacine Apartments with ParkingRacine Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Racine Dog Friendly ApartmentsRacine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGlenview, ILGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WINorthbrook, ILShorewood, WI
Skokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILWhitefish Bay, WIHoffman Estates, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILMenomonee Falls, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
William Rainey Harper CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University