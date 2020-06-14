14 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with hardwood floors

Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)

Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.

Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don't expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you'll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home.