14 Apartments for rent in Racine, WI with hardwood floors
Is it late? In remembering I've forgotten of the hour / Come away, watch the sun die in the pine tree, watch the moon rise in the lake / It's the land that sets you dreaming if it's dreaming that you do / And I wanted you to see the old Wisconsin that I knew." (- Glenn Yarbrough)
Racine, WI is a medium-sized town in Wisconsin, with about 80,000 happy people calling it home. The city is situated on the shore of Lake Michigan and on the Root River, making it an ideal place for outdoor lovers to live. Racine is French for "root", which makes sense, since Racine was discovered by French explorers.
Racine has a strong sense of own history. During the Civil War, while the North and South were fighting over the economy and, you know, enslaving people, Racine was a haven for abolitionists. Many slaves escaped to Racine via the Underground Railroad. Racine is also home to a Frank Lloyd Wright original, the Johnson Wax Headquarters. If youre looking for somewhere idyllic and inexpensive to live in, Racine is a great choice. Don’t expect an exciting nightlife or thriving arts scene, but you’ll certainly have your pick of places to eat and explore if you end up calling this place home. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Racine renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.