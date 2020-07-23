/
/
racine county
71 Apartments for rent in Racine County, WI📍
River Bluff
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
Studio
$630
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
753 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
The 13th Ward
Douglas Gardens
1809 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Douglas Gardens in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
School Section - Towerview
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
946 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Slausondale
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
4334 Kennedy Drive #104
4334 Kennedy Drive, Caledonia, WI
2 Bedrooms
$735
900 sqft
First floor large 2 bed/1 bath located on the River Bend Forest Preserve with trees and greenery all around.
Cedar Bend
403 Parkview ave
403 Park View Dr, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 Nice two Bedroom upper - Property Id: 311541 Nice two bedroom upper. Appliances included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/403-parkview-ave-racine-wi/311541 Property Id 311541 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5958804)
Shorecrest
827 3 Mile Rd
827 Three Mile Road, Racine, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful single family home in Racine - Available July 1st 2020 This immaculate 3 bedroom ranch is larger than it looks. The great room opens to the fully updated kitchen with new cabinets.
Hickory Grove
2705 Ashland Avenue
2705 Ashland Avenue, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Contact Dreama for more information 262-939-6013 (RLNE5671427)
Wolff's Town
909 William St
909 William Street, Racine, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1751 sqft
Lovingly-maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on Racine's north side, within walking distance of North Beach and the Racine Zoo. A mile and a half from downtown Racine. Owner-occupied until 2019. Owners remain in town.
Downtown Racine
222 5th St, Unit 2
222 Fifth Street, Racine, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 5th St, Unit 2 in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Racine
411 Main St, Unit 2
411 Main Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$975
1000 sqft
Wow! Lake Michigan and Main Street views in the heart of downtown Racine! This Cream City Brick beauty is Located in the Old Main Historic District and listed as an "Italianate" style of architecture with the Wisconsin Historical Society.
The 14th Ward
Pleasant Plaza 1
2610 Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
750 sqft
Nicely updated 1 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors, appliances, and ac included. Quiet building. Close to shops and transportation. Parking and extra storage available. Available immediately.
Ryan Green
9506 S Ryan Green Ct, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1100 sqft
Ryan Green offers privacy and comfort in our park like setting with ample green space.
Emerald Row Apartments
7971 South 6th Street, Oak Creek, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,240
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1662 sqft
Emerald Row is a new residential apartment community in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square.
Velo Village
7235 South Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1142 sqft
OPENING NOVEMBER 1st 2020! Velo Village Apartments at Ballpark CommonsExplore and unwind at Velo Village in Franklin, Wisconsin.
Mission Hills Apartments
7755 S Scepter Dr, Franklin, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Great location close to standout schools, shopping, and several restaurants, including Cousins Subs. Apartments offer air conditioning, dishwasher, and spacious closets. Community includes beautiful landscaping, business center, and fitness center.
420 E. WYNBROOK DR.
420 East Wynbrook Drive, Oak Creek, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 House for rent in downtown Oak Creek - Property Id: 85628 Beautiful property with huge fenced back yard in the hearth of downtown Oak Creek. 5 minutes walking distance from Drexel Square.
Grant
3528 22nd Ave
3528 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3528 22nd Ave Available 08/01/20 Nicely updated Single family - This spacious two bedroom one bath home has a nice living room leading to a large eat in kitchen W/sliding glass doors leading out to the patio,s complete with all appliances.
601 Milwaukee Ave 301
601 Milwaukee Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
700 sqft
NEWLY LISTED: Spacious 1BR, Heat Included, HWFLrs - Property Id: 166844 NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM - 601 Milwaukee Ave #301 A One bedroom available for rent. $715, heat, hot water and cooking gas all included.
Grant
1728 25th St
1728 25th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 25th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - This 3 bedroom ranch is freshly updated, with new paint and flooring. Living room with large, southern exposure window. Kitchen with newer cabinets and includes all appliances.
7538 S 75th St
7538 South 75th Street, Franklin, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Franklin Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the heart of Franklin. The living room is open and airy, leading into the eat in kitchen which over looks a huge backyard for all your summer entertaining and winter snow fun.
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.
Parkside
3105 14th Lane #3A
3105 14th Lane, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
3105 14th Lane #3A Available 08/07/20 Nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage! - Super nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage, large living room with sliding doors to patio.
920 Lofts
920 Marquette Avenue, South Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale Luxury 1 BR 1 BA or 2 BR 2 BA Condo in S. Milwaukee • Walking Distance to the Lake & Grant Park!! • Close to airport, Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and an easy commute to downtown.
