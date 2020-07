Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access new construction online portal yoga

Located on the site of the original Pabst Brewery in the heart of historic Milwaukee, Vim + Vigor (pronounced Vimand Vigor) pays homage to an iconic American Brand through the language in its advertisements while promising an exciting living experience to the new residents of the area. The history of Vim + Vigor's historic Milwaukee neighborhood is a source of pride for the city; Pabst Blue Ribbon's brewery has become a landmark for beer lovers everywhere and a cultural mainstay within Milwaukee and beyond.