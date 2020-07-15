Villard Square Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse internet access media room playground

Villard Square is a wonderful place for Grandparents and their grandchildren to call home. We are now renting one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities, high ceilings and study spaces. Villard Square has a modern movie theater, beauty salon, roof top play area, fitness room, community room and a business center. There is an on-site supportive services liaison that links residents to local, state and federal benefits and services. Residents at Villard Square have easy access to a Milwaukee Public Library branch which is conveniently in the same building. Our professional on-site staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance service create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.