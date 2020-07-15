All apartments in Milwaukee
Villard Square Apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 3:39 AM

Villard Square Apartments

3427 W Villard Ave · (716) 638-2464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3427 W Villard Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Old North Milwaukee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villard Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
internet access
media room
playground
Villard Square is a wonderful place for Grandparents and their grandchildren to call home. We are now renting one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities, high ceilings and study spaces. Villard Square has a modern movie theater, beauty salon, roof top play area, fitness room, community room and a business center. There is an on-site supportive services liaison that links residents to local, state and federal benefits and services. Residents at Villard Square have easy access to a Milwaukee Public Library branch which is conveniently in the same building. Our professional on-site staff and 24 hour emergency maintenance service create a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. We have several apartment homes reserved at reduced rents should your household income fall within area guidelines. Call today for details on this great money saving opportunity. This is made possible due to our participation in Wisconsin's affordable housing program.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villard Square Apartments have any available units?
Villard Square Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Villard Square Apartments have?
Some of Villard Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villard Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villard Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villard Square Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Villard Square Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does Villard Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villard Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Villard Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villard Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villard Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Villard Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Villard Square Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Villard Square Apartments has accessible units.
Does Villard Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villard Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
