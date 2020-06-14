/
1 bedroom apartments
104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Northridge Lakes
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
699 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
Calumet Farms
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Granville Station
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
The Chiswick at Dunwood
7700 North Port Washington Rd, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,810
892 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! A brand new Mandel Group Community open for Occupancy! Located at the South East corner of N Port Washington Road and Dunwood Road in Fox Point, Chiswick features 103 gracious luxury
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Calumet Farms
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$915
679 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
Granville Station
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,150
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.
Norwood
730 East Henry Clay Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$845
500 sqft
Quality 1 & 2 bedroom units in colonial red brick building.
North Meadow
8835 N Swan Rd 10
8835 North Swan Road, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
Unit 10 Available 06/15/20 New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd.
5485 N Port Washington Rd
5485 North Port Washington Avenue, Glendale, WI
1 Bedroom
$6,000
380 sqft
Perfect setting in the South Kettle Moraine forest area. The house set on 2 well wooded acres in a quiet area, sleeps up to 15 in the 3 bedrooms + loft.
Timmerman Airport
9705 W Hampton Ave
9705 West Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
Boasting large one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Village Square is one of our most sought-after apartment communities.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Lower East Side
The North End
1551 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
Newly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex features grooming area for dogs, plus pool, gym, and games room for their owners. Lots of shops and restaurants within walking distance.
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cambridge Heights
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$835
700 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Lower East Side
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower East Side
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,395
662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Encore in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brewer's Hill
1922 N. Palmer
1922 North Palmer Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
A pet-friendly community located in the Warren Tech Center, I-94, and I-696. Fantastic location for commuters. On-site pool and sundeck. Interiors offer separate dining areas, carpeting, and lots of natural light.
Lower East Side
Summerfield Court
1495 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1100 sqft
Just a few minutes from the park and area highways. Smoke-free community. Homes offer fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A patio or balcony in each unit. Pet-friendly. On-site laundry provided.
