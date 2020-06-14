/
1 bedroom apartments
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenosha, WI
White Caps
8 Units Available
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$840
617 sqft
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
138 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
821 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Nash
8 Units Available
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
Uptown
1 Unit Available
6313 27th Ave
6313 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
Uptown
1 Unit Available
6309 27th Ave
6309 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
Results within 1 mile of Kenosha
$
18 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,144
780 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Results within 10 miles of Kenosha
River Bluff
18 Units Available
The Maples
2432 Anthony Ln, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$690
573 sqft
This community's apartments are newly remodeled and feature a full range of appliances and hardwood flooring. Onsite laundry facilities available in this pet-friendly community. There are plenty of dining and shopping options along Rapids Drive.
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Slausondale
5 Units Available
Parkview Manor
2200 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$759
685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Manor in Racine. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
School Section - Towerview
Contact for Availability
Lake Oaks Apartments
1916 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$730
789 sqft
Welcome to Lake Oaks Apartments: an affordable community for persons 55 or older located on the Southeast side of Racine, Wisconsin right across the street from beautiful Lake Michigan. Lake Oaks offers pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
The Lower First Ward
1 Unit Available
1133 N Wisconsin St Apt 2
1133 North Wisconsin Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
Newly rehabbed apartment, walking distance from town centre! This apartment is a must see. Make this your home today! (RLNE5712556)
School Section - Towerview
1 Unit Available
710 12th Street - 2
710 Twelfth Street, Racine, WI
1 Bedroom
$625
594 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rear Unit, Newly Remodeled, Appliances Provided, No Utilities Included. Please apply online at https://doeringandco.managebuilding.com We will not show the unit unless you fill out an application and are approved.
