923 E Kilbourn Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

923 E Kilbourn Ave

923 East Kilbourn Avenue · (414) 962-3605
Location

923 East Kilbourn Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Juneau Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
bike storage
media room
Beautifully renovated Kilbourn Tower condominium with tall ceilings and large windows. The kitchen features white cabinetry, stone tops & high end stainless steel appliances, while the adjacent great and dining rooms are flooded with natural light. The striking home theater could also function as a private study. The guest bedroom is generous and features a fully updated guest bath. The master suite is a true retreat with large walk in closets and a gorgeous master bath. If you are looking for clean, modern design in the heart of the city this is your new home. Building amenities include full time door staff, on site professional property management, club room, catering kitchen, fitness room, wine cellar and bike storage. Some images virtually staged and/or enhanced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 E Kilbourn Ave have any available units?
923 E Kilbourn Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 E Kilbourn Ave have?
Some of 923 E Kilbourn Ave's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 E Kilbourn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
923 E Kilbourn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 E Kilbourn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 923 E Kilbourn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 923 E Kilbourn Ave offer parking?
No, 923 E Kilbourn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 923 E Kilbourn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 E Kilbourn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 E Kilbourn Ave have a pool?
No, 923 E Kilbourn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 923 E Kilbourn Ave have accessible units?
No, 923 E Kilbourn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 923 E Kilbourn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 E Kilbourn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
