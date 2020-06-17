923 E Kilbourn Ave

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym bike storage media room

Beautifully renovated Kilbourn Tower condominium with tall ceilings and large windows. The kitchen features white cabinetry, stone tops & high end stainless steel appliances, while the adjacent great and dining rooms are flooded with natural light. The striking home theater could also function as a private study. The guest bedroom is generous and features a fully updated guest bath. The master suite is a true retreat with large walk in closets and a gorgeous master bath. If you are looking for clean, modern design in the heart of the city this is your new home. Building amenities include full time door staff, on site professional property management, club room, catering kitchen, fitness room, wine cellar and bike storage. Some images virtually staged and/or enhanced.