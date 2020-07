Amenities

This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back. Applications requirements are 550 minimum credit score, NO evictions. Tenants responsible for all unities. ***Professional Property Management by Renters Warehouse Milwaukee*** FOR SHOWINGS: 414-240-2513