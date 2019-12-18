All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like
8614 W Keefe Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
8614 W Keefe Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8614 W Keefe Ave

8614 West Keefe Avenue · (414) 803-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8614 West Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53222
St. Aemilian's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8614 W Keefe Ave · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves. Beautiful three season enclosed porch to enjoy all those changing seasons from the comfort of your own sitting room. large master suite with ample closet space, two additional spacious bedrooms with additional closet space. Bonus rec room in lower level. Home is fully carpeted with hardwood floors in the kitchen. All appliances are included, refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer. Two car garage with additional 2 car parking slab. Beautifully manicured gardens. Clean and well maintained with new garage roof and main floor carpet, along with recent updates since 2010 including windows, roof, insulation and venting, water heater and carpet in the basement. Built on the Wauwatosa border, this home is minutes away from all that is exciting and entertaining, local shops and restaurants, specialty shops, salons, barbershops, banks, churches, Medical college of Wisconsin, bus line, Hwy 43 north/south. Tenant responsible for all utilities to include Water, cooking gas, heat, and electric. Also responsible for lawn care, and snow removal. Must obtain rental insurance policy.

(RLNE5742336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8614 W Keefe Ave have any available units?
8614 W Keefe Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 W Keefe Ave have?
Some of 8614 W Keefe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 W Keefe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8614 W Keefe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 W Keefe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8614 W Keefe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8614 W Keefe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8614 W Keefe Ave does offer parking.
Does 8614 W Keefe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8614 W Keefe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 W Keefe Ave have a pool?
No, 8614 W Keefe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8614 W Keefe Ave have accessible units?
No, 8614 W Keefe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 W Keefe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8614 W Keefe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
River House
1785 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street
Milwaukee, WI 53211
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53209
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 BedroomsMilwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly PlacesMilwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwestYankee HillBay ViewNorthpointKilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno CollegeMarquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical CollegeMilwaukee School of Engineering