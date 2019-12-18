8614 W Keefe Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming brick cape cod - Charming brick cape cod this cozy three bedroom one bath home offers a charming eat in kitchen with bonus slide out shelves. Beautiful three season enclosed porch to enjoy all those changing seasons from the comfort of your own sitting room. large master suite with ample closet space, two additional spacious bedrooms with additional closet space. Bonus rec room in lower level. Home is fully carpeted with hardwood floors in the kitchen. All appliances are included, refrigerator, stove, washer, and dryer. Two car garage with additional 2 car parking slab. Beautifully manicured gardens. Clean and well maintained with new garage roof and main floor carpet, along with recent updates since 2010 including windows, roof, insulation and venting, water heater and carpet in the basement. Built on the Wauwatosa border, this home is minutes away from all that is exciting and entertaining, local shops and restaurants, specialty shops, salons, barbershops, banks, churches, Medical college of Wisconsin, bus line, Hwy 43 north/south. Tenant responsible for all utilities to include Water, cooking gas, heat, and electric. Also responsible for lawn care, and snow removal. Must obtain rental insurance policy.



(RLNE5742336)