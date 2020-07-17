7420 W Crawford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311



Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood. Nearby are a wide selection of restaurants, an expansive mall, and full grocery store. Furthermore, common Milwaukee destinations like Downtown, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Wauwatosa are very short drive times away. Enjoy the quietude of this secluded neighborhood while having quick access to the dining, shopping, and other conveniences of the larger Milwaukee area. Cook your favorite culinary cuisines in the well appointed fully equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. This option has an additional fourth bed in a room with a dresser.

