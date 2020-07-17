All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 7420 W Crawford Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
7420 W Crawford Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7420 W Crawford Ave

7420 West Crawford Avenue · (920) 743-8765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53220
Wedgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311

Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood. Nearby are a wide selection of restaurants, an expansive mall, and full grocery store. Furthermore, common Milwaukee destinations like Downtown, Waukesha, Brookfield, and Wauwatosa are very short drive times away. Enjoy the quietude of this secluded neighborhood while having quick access to the dining, shopping, and other conveniences of the larger Milwaukee area. Cook your favorite culinary cuisines in the well appointed fully equipped kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. This option has an additional fourth bed in a room with a dresser.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7420-w-crawford-ave-milwaukee-wi/308311
Property Id 308311

(RLNE5943162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 W Crawford Ave have any available units?
7420 W Crawford Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 W Crawford Ave have?
Some of 7420 W Crawford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 W Crawford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7420 W Crawford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 W Crawford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7420 W Crawford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7420 W Crawford Ave offer parking?
No, 7420 W Crawford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7420 W Crawford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7420 W Crawford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 W Crawford Ave have a pool?
No, 7420 W Crawford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7420 W Crawford Ave have accessible units?
No, 7420 W Crawford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 W Crawford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 W Crawford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 7420 W Crawford Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street
Milwaukee, WI 53211
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53224
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St
Milwaukee, WI 53203
2550 N Lake
2550 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211
City Green
1100 N Cass St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Park East Enterprise
1407 North Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WI
Kenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WI
Greenfield, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillBay View
Yankee HillNorthpointRiverwest
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity