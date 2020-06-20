7100 N 43rd Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St

3 Bedroom, 1 bath

$1,350 per month



To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.com



-Renovated

-Single family ranch-style home with attached garage near Glendale

-Full basement

-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room



Rent: $1,350

Deposit: $1,350

Total Move-in Amount: $2,700



-Tenant pays for water/sewer

-Tenant pays for gas/electric

-Tenant responsible for all grass/snow removal

-Please inquire directly about pets.

-Appliances not included



Fully Qualified Applicants must:

1) Pass a full background check

2) Have no prior evictions; prior evictions will require an additional security deposit

3) Show proof of verifiable income of at least $4,400 per month

Rent is due on the 1st. $50 late fee.



Go to www.paymyrent5.com and fill out free online application. If pre-approved, we will text you to schedule a showing!

Text & email are main methods of communication these days.

Thank you & good luck!



(RLNE5803285)