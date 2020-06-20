7100 N 43rd Street

Amenities
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St
3 Bedroom, 1 bath
To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.com
-Renovated
-Single family ranch-style home with attached garage near Glendale
-Full basement
-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room
Rent: $1,350
Deposit: $1,350
Total Move-in Amount: $2,700
-Tenant pays for water/sewer
-Tenant pays for gas/electric
-Tenant responsible for all grass/snow removal
-Please inquire directly about pets.
-Appliances not included
Fully Qualified Applicants must:
1) Pass a full background check
2) Have no prior evictions; prior evictions will require an additional security deposit
3) Show proof of verifiable income of at least $4,400 per month
Rent is due on the 1st. $50 late fee.
Go to www.paymyrent5.com and fill out free online application. If pre-approved, we will text you to schedule a showing!
Text & email are main methods of communication these days.
Thank you & good luck!
(RLNE5803285)