Milwaukee, WI
7100 N 43rd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7100 N 43rd Street

7100 North 43rd Street · (414) 808-5389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Town and Country Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7100 N 43rd Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St
3 Bedroom, 1 bath
$1,350 per month

To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.com

-Renovated
-Single family ranch-style home with attached garage near Glendale
-Full basement
-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room

Rent: $1,350
Deposit: $1,350
Total Move-in Amount: $2,700

-Tenant pays for water/sewer
-Tenant pays for gas/electric
-Tenant responsible for all grass/snow removal
-Please inquire directly about pets.
-Appliances not included

Fully Qualified Applicants must:
1) Pass a full background check
2) Have no prior evictions; prior evictions will require an additional security deposit
3) Show proof of verifiable income of at least $4,400 per month
Rent is due on the 1st. $50 late fee.

Go to www.paymyrent5.com and fill out free online application. If pre-approved, we will text you to schedule a showing!
Text & email are main methods of communication these days.
Thank you & good luck!

(RLNE5803285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 N 43rd Street have any available units?
7100 N 43rd Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
Is 7100 N 43rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7100 N 43rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 N 43rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7100 N 43rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 7100 N 43rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7100 N 43rd Street does offer parking.
Does 7100 N 43rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 N 43rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 N 43rd Street have a pool?
No, 7100 N 43rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7100 N 43rd Street have accessible units?
No, 7100 N 43rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 N 43rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 N 43rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 N 43rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 N 43rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
