6451 North 49th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches. Master bedroom has direct access to the 1/2 bathroom. Central Air conditioning to keep you cool during the summer. Many ceiling fans in home for energy savings! Theres plenty of room for everyone and lots of storage space here. Separate enclosed garage. Nice corner lot on a pretty street. You wont want to miss the opportunity to make this lovely home yours so schedule a tour today!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6451-n-49th-st-milwaukee-wi-53223-usa/024fd1e7-8427-4269-8e2d-e3afa0a2469d



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838955)