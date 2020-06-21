All apartments in Milwaukee
6451 North 49th Street

6451 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53223
Graceland

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches. Master bedroom has direct access to the 1/2 bathroom. Central Air conditioning to keep you cool during the summer. Many ceiling fans in home for energy savings! Theres plenty of room for everyone and lots of storage space here. Separate enclosed garage. Nice corner lot on a pretty street. You wont want to miss the opportunity to make this lovely home yours so schedule a tour today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6451-n-49th-st-milwaukee-wi-53223-usa/024fd1e7-8427-4269-8e2d-e3afa0a2469d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 North 49th Street have any available units?
6451 North 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6451 North 49th Street have?
Some of 6451 North 49th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 North 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6451 North 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 North 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6451 North 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 6451 North 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6451 North 49th Street does offer parking.
Does 6451 North 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6451 North 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 North 49th Street have a pool?
No, 6451 North 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6451 North 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 6451 North 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 North 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6451 North 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
