6009 N 109th St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 11:20 PM

6009 N 109th St

6009 North 109th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6009 North 109th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53225
Florist Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious townhouse duplex in highly desirable neighborhood. Side by side unit featuring three large bedrooms with upper and lower bathrooms. Also features a living room as well as a spacious dining/family room! Two car Garage directly behind the home. PRIVATE basement to meet all your laundry and storage needs. Large kitchen that is great for cooking and entertaining! Stove and refrigerator not included. Tenant is responsible for Landscaping and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 N 109th St have any available units?
6009 N 109th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 N 109th St have?
Some of 6009 N 109th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 N 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
6009 N 109th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 N 109th St pet-friendly?
No, 6009 N 109th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 6009 N 109th St offer parking?
Yes, 6009 N 109th St offers parking.
Does 6009 N 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 N 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 N 109th St have a pool?
No, 6009 N 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 6009 N 109th St have accessible units?
No, 6009 N 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 N 109th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 N 109th St has units with dishwashers.
