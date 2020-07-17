6009 N 109th St

6009 North 109th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53225 Florist Highlands
Spacious townhouse duplex in highly desirable neighborhood. Side by side unit featuring three large bedrooms with upper and lower bathrooms. Also features a living room as well as a spacious dining/family room! Two car Garage directly behind the home. PRIVATE basement to meet all your laundry and storage needs. Large kitchen that is great for cooking and entertaining! Stove and refrigerator not included. Tenant is responsible for Landscaping and snow removal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
