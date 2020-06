Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Deck off of the back of the house opens up to very large backyard. Long driveway to 1.5 car garage.



Pets allowed with size and breed restrictions. Additional pet rent and pet deposit apply.



Call to schedule a showing or submit an application today.



Units may vary in size and pricing. Pictures shown may be of model unit and may not represent the actual unit.



(RLNE5187156)