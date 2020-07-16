All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4645 N Teutonia Ave

4645 North Teutonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4645 North Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Old North Milwaukee

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4645 N Teutonia Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge 5 bedroom - 2 bath Home Awaits You!!! - Available 8/1 - VIDEO Coming Soon.

Huge 5 bedroom Home Awaits You!!! Come enjoy this Newly Remodeled home with a Great open concept. This home has been freshly painted, with newer carpet throughout, eat-in kitchen with appliances. 2 beautiful full bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Clean & Dry basement with block windows. There's no garage but there's a total of 4 parking spots 1 on the side of the house & 3 at the end of the over sized backyard.

Tenant responsible for All Utilities and Lawn/Snow Care

ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification

$25 Application fee. CASH NOT ACCEPTED.

No Evictions
600+ Credit
3 Years Good Rental History
Criminal Background check
2.5x Income

Professionally Managed by Berkshire Hathaway HS Metro Realty Property Management.

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER ACCEPTED/APPROVED APPLICATION. Prior to signing Lease this unit will be shown.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

