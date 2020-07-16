Amenities

4645 N Teutonia Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge 5 bedroom - 2 bath Home Awaits You!!! - Available 8/1 - VIDEO Coming Soon.



Huge 5 bedroom Home Awaits You!!! Come enjoy this Newly Remodeled home with a Great open concept. This home has been freshly painted, with newer carpet throughout, eat-in kitchen with appliances. 2 beautiful full bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Clean & Dry basement with block windows. There's no garage but there's a total of 4 parking spots 1 on the side of the house & 3 at the end of the over sized backyard.



Tenant responsible for All Utilities and Lawn/Snow Care



ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification



$25 Application fee. CASH NOT ACCEPTED.



No Evictions

600+ Credit

3 Years Good Rental History

Criminal Background check

2.5x Income



Professionally Managed by Berkshire Hathaway HS Metro Realty Property Management.



NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER ACCEPTED/APPROVED APPLICATION. Prior to signing Lease this unit will be shown.



APPLY NOW!

www.mke-pm.com



Call for showings 414-688-6772



No Pets Allowed



