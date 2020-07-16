Amenities
4645 N Teutonia Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge 5 bedroom - 2 bath Home Awaits You!!! - Available 8/1 - VIDEO Coming Soon.
Huge 5 bedroom Home Awaits You!!! Come enjoy this Newly Remodeled home with a Great open concept. This home has been freshly painted, with newer carpet throughout, eat-in kitchen with appliances. 2 beautiful full bathrooms with ceramic tiles. Clean & Dry basement with block windows. There's no garage but there's a total of 4 parking spots 1 on the side of the house & 3 at the end of the over sized backyard.
Tenant responsible for All Utilities and Lawn/Snow Care
ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification
$25 Application fee. CASH NOT ACCEPTED.
No Evictions
600+ Credit
3 Years Good Rental History
Criminal Background check
2.5x Income
Professionally Managed by Berkshire Hathaway HS Metro Realty Property Management.
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER ACCEPTED/APPROVED APPLICATION. Prior to signing Lease this unit will be shown.
APPLY NOW!
www.mke-pm.com
Call for showings 414-688-6772
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5867410)