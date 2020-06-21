4522 W Burleigh St 3

Amenities

4522 W Burleigh St. #7 Milwaukee, WI 53210



Sunny & Bright 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Second Floor Apartment in Sunset Heights Community!



Located blocks from Sherman Park, this unit is within walking distance to great schools, local grocery, restaurants and more!



Property Highlights:



- HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT

- Secured Entry to Building

- Large Newer Vinyl Windows throughout for Natural Sunlight

- Hardwood Flooring throughout unit

- Kitchen Includes Appliances (Stove & Fridge)

- Formal Dining Room

- Ample Bedroom Closet Space

- Shared Backyard Space

- Quarterly water/trash recycling bill included in the rent.

- Cooking Gas & Electric Costs not included

- Snow Removal/ Lawn Care Included



Please text or call Peter@ (630)759-1712 to set up a showing.



No Pets Allowed



Utilities: Resident Pays Electricity and Gas for cooking, Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies: No Dogs or Cats Allowed.

