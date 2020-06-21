All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 4522 W Burleigh St 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
4522 W Burleigh St 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4522 W Burleigh St 3

4522 West Burleigh Street · (630) 750-1712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4522 West Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Sunset Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
BR, Heat & Hot Water Included with appliances - Property Id: 139241

4522 W Burleigh St. #7 Milwaukee, WI 53210

Sunny & Bright 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Second Floor Apartment in Sunset Heights Community!

Located blocks from Sherman Park, this unit is within walking distance to great schools, local grocery, restaurants and more!

Property Highlights:

- HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT
- Secured Entry to Building
- Large Newer Vinyl Windows throughout for Natural Sunlight
- Hardwood Flooring throughout unit
- Kitchen Includes Appliances (Stove & Fridge)
- Formal Dining Room
- Ample Bedroom Closet Space
- Shared Backyard Space
- Quarterly water/trash recycling bill included in the rent.
- Cooking Gas & Electric Costs not included
- Snow Removal/ Lawn Care Included

Please text or call Peter@ (630)759-1712 to set up a showing.

No Pets Allowed

Utilities: Resident Pays Electricity and Gas for cooking, Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies: No Dogs or Cats Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139241
Property Id 139241

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 have any available units?
4522 W Burleigh St 3 has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 have?
Some of 4522 W Burleigh St 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 W Burleigh St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4522 W Burleigh St 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 W Burleigh St 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 W Burleigh St 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 offer parking?
No, 4522 W Burleigh St 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 W Burleigh St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 have a pool?
No, 4522 W Burleigh St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 have accessible units?
No, 4522 W Burleigh St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 W Burleigh St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 W Burleigh St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4522 W Burleigh St 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

706-8 E. Juneau
706 East Juneau Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Murray Apartments
2735 North Murray Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Avenir
1437 N Jefferson St
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2636 S Logan
2636 South Logan Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
2511 E Belleview
2511 East Belleview Place
Milwaukee, WI 53211
2526 N Prospect
2526 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
3402 N Oakland Ave
3402 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity