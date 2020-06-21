4522 W Burleigh St 3

Amenities
BR, Heat & Hot Water Included with appliances - Property Id: 139241
4522 W Burleigh St. #7 Milwaukee, WI 53210
Sunny & Bright 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Second Floor Apartment in Sunset Heights Community!
Located blocks from Sherman Park, this unit is within walking distance to great schools, local grocery, restaurants and more!
Property Highlights:
- HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT
- Secured Entry to Building
- Large Newer Vinyl Windows throughout for Natural Sunlight
- Hardwood Flooring throughout unit
- Kitchen Includes Appliances (Stove & Fridge)
- Formal Dining Room
- Ample Bedroom Closet Space
- Shared Backyard Space
- Quarterly water/trash recycling bill included in the rent.
- Cooking Gas & Electric Costs not included
- Snow Removal/ Lawn Care Included
Please text or call Peter@ (630)759-1712 to set up a showing.
No Pets Allowed
Utilities: Resident Pays Electricity and Gas for cooking, Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included. Pet policies: No Dogs or Cats Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139241
Property Id 139241
(RLNE5841543)