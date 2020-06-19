All apartments in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
3581 South Massachusetts Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:51 PM

3581 South Massachusetts Avenue

3581 South Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3581 South Massachusetts Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53220
Wedgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Wedgewood Park. The kitchen was recently upgraded to granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms on the upper level and partially finished/carpeted basement with bathroom. Access to walking trails just outside your back door! Two car garage with attached screened-in side porch for summer gatherings this season!

All appliances updated and included with rent. Call this place home immediately as it's ready for occupancy. Conditions apply:
Call RENU Property Management 414-207-4957, Apply online at www.wisconsinpm.com

ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification, and a one-time, non-refundable processing fee of $20 per adult applicant- CASH NOT ACCEPTED.

APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND/OR PROCESSING FEE(S).
There is a one-time non-refundable Admin fee of $195.00 due at signing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue have any available units?
3581 South Massachusetts Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue have?
Some of 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3581 South Massachusetts Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue have a pool?
No, 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3581 South Massachusetts Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
