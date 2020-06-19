3581 South Massachusetts Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial in Wedgewood Park. The kitchen was recently upgraded to granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms on the upper level and partially finished/carpeted basement with bathroom. Access to walking trails just outside your back door! Two car garage with attached screened-in side porch for summer gatherings this season!



All appliances updated and included with rent. Call this place home immediately as it's ready for occupancy. Conditions apply:

Call RENU Property Management 414-207-4957, Apply online at www.wisconsinpm.com



ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification, and a one-time, non-refundable processing fee of $20 per adult applicant- CASH NOT ACCEPTED.



APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND/OR PROCESSING FEE(S).

There is a one-time non-refundable Admin fee of $195.00 due at signing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.