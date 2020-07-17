Amenities

3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to see all our available properties for rent!



COMING SOON!! This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View September 8th!



APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed



- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 1008 Sqft

- Rent $1395

- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July

- Deposit $1395

- Single Family Home

- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal

- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water

- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill

- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $146

- Washer and Dryer Hookups

- 2.5 Car Garage

- Cats and Dogs Allowed with a $30 Non-Refundable Monthly Fee and a $300 Additional Security Deposit

*** Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List ***

- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!



Welcome Home to this beautiful pet-friendly single-family home! Beat the heat with central air, laundry on the main floor of the home, usable basement with built-in office, and a great back yard. Close to bus stops all along N 76th St and easy access from W Lisbon Ave. Walk to Corner Pub for wings - Thistle and Shamrock for best fishfry in Milwaukee 30 kinds of fish - Just north of East Tosa!



Application Process:



- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age

- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.

- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.

- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent



To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.



This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!



