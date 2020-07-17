All apartments in Milwaukee
3316 N 77th Street

3316 North 77th Street · (414) 797-1819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222
Nash Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3316 N 77th Street · Avail. Sep 8

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.com to see all our available properties for rent!

COMING SOON!! This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View September 8th!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 1008 Sqft
- Rent $1395
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1395
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $146
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- 2.5 Car Garage
- Cats and Dogs Allowed with a $30 Non-Refundable Monthly Fee and a $300 Additional Security Deposit
*** Some Breed Restrictions Apply due to Insurance Limitations, Please Reach Out to Our Office for a Complete List ***
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

Welcome Home to this beautiful pet-friendly single-family home! Beat the heat with central air, laundry on the main floor of the home, usable basement with built-in office, and a great back yard. Close to bus stops all along N 76th St and easy access from W Lisbon Ave. Walk to Corner Pub for wings - Thistle and Shamrock for best fishfry in Milwaukee 30 kinds of fish - Just north of East Tosa!

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE4276843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 N 77th Street have any available units?
3316 N 77th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 N 77th Street have?
Some of 3316 N 77th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 N 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3316 N 77th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 N 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 N 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3316 N 77th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3316 N 77th Street offers parking.
Does 3316 N 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 N 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 N 77th Street have a pool?
No, 3316 N 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3316 N 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 3316 N 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 N 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 N 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
