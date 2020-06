Amenities

Available June 1. This huge 3 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit is only 1 block from the UWM campus. This unit comes with two off-street parking spots included. Hardwood floors, built-ins, FREE laundry for tenants in the basement laundry room. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Kitchen appliances included. Tenants pay heat/gas/electric. Landlord pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenants responsible for some shared snow removal with other unit.